HomeGearMotocaddy super-charges 2018 M-Series line-up

Gear

Motocaddy super-charges 2018 M-Series line-up

By bunkered.co.uk09 August, 2018
Motocaddy M-Series Motocaddy Trolleys Motocaddy Trolleys Electric Trolleys Gear New Gear
Motocaddy M Series Main

Motocaddy, the world’s top-selling golf trolley brand, has ‘super-charged’ its new range of compact-folding M-Series models with ‘next-generation’ 28V power technology.

Running at a higher voltage than traditional 12V trolleys, the new M-Series 28V ‘High Power’ system is more efficient, meaning the trolley doesn’t have to work as hard to perform the same task as the traditional 12V systems found in most other trolleys on the market.

• Motocaddy unveils stunning new M-Series range

“The new M-Series range is the first to take advantage of advances in power technology,” explained Motocaddy marketing manager Oliver Churcher. “The new super-efficient drive system offers unrivalled power and more torque (grip) going up hills.

• Introducing the Motocaddy Cube Connect - the first GPS push trolley

“The best way to describe how a 28V system works is to imagine the rev meter in a car. A 28V system requires less than half the revs of a 12V system to achieve the same speed. Therefore using a 28V power system allows us to optimise the trolley’s drive system, placing less strain on the components. This is ultimately better for the trolley and will help them last even longer.

The new compact-folding M-Series range includes a model to suit every golfer, including another world first – the brand new M5 CONNECT GPS model. As well as extending its revolutionary ‘Smart Cart’ technology to the compact trolley sector, Motocaddy is also enhancing its M3 PRO, M1 and M1 DHC models with a streamlined modern frame design that includes space-saving inverted wheels to help achieve a significantly reduced folded footprint.

• Motocaddy launches free summer cart bag promotion

Churcher added: “Along with the modern design; game-enhancing features; pioneering high-power system; and unrivalled reliability, the M-Series has a new super-lightweight Lithium battery, that’s not only lighter, but also 33% smaller than its nearest competitor on the market.

• Check out the 2018 cart bag line-up from Motocaddy

“We’ve not just created the most powerful compact-folding range in the world, but the M-Series also has a significantly reduced folded footprint which is 11% smaller than anything else on the market.”

M Series Handle

Other features across the new M-Series include a soft-touch ergonomic handle, fully adjustable to any height by hand; a whisper-quiet 230W motor; an integrated safety cut-out system; an auto-open stand mechanism; plus Motocaddy’s exclusive EASILOCK bag-to-trolley connection system, which removes the need for a lower bag strap. It also features a new style oversize frame to offer unprecedented handle stability.

