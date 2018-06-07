Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Gear

Motocaddy unveils stunning new M-Series trolleys

By David Cunninghame07 June, 2018
M Series Range

In the market for a new golf trolley? If so, the new Motocaddy M-Series could be for you.

A range of compact-folding electric golf trolleys - that include super-lightweight Lithium batteries and the first compact model to come with a GPS functionality - the M-Series offers the widest choice of car-boot friendly and easy-to-fold options, with features designed to suit the needs of every golfer.

There are four models, each of which include space-saving inverted wheels to help achieve a significantly reduced folded footprint, plus a next generation 28V high power system, making it twice as powerful as other compact electric trolleys on the market.

The super-light Lithium batteries are also a third smaller than those supplied by Motocaddy's nearest competitor.

Let's take a closer look at them.

M5 Connect Handle Hero W Phone

M5 CONNECT ‘Smart Cart’

The revolutionary new M5 CONNECT ‘Smart Cart’ is the only compact model in the world with GPS functionality offering smartphone notifications and distance data.

It provides yardages for over 40,000 courses around the world direct to the trolley handle when synced to the Motocaddy GPS App via a Bluetooth connection on any compatible smartphone.

The sunlight-friendly digital display is more convenient than a conventional GPS device and is powered by the trolley battery. Golfers can easily view front, middle and back yardages, shot measurement, plus par of the hole, clock and round timer.

For more on the features and technology in this handle, read my full review of the S5 CONNECT here.

M5 Connect Folded M3 Handle

M3 PRO, M1 & M1 DHC

Bursting with game-enhancing functions, the compact-folding M3 PRO is simple to setup and includes three distance measurements (Drive, Round and Life); a USB charging port; and a new-look high resolution LCD colour screen. Other standout features include, a six-step Adjustable Distance Control (up to 60-yards); a CartLock security pin code; advanced battery meter; a clock, and round timer; plus nine speed settings, which allows the trolley to move at the perfect walking pace.

M1 Angled W Shadow

The brand new M1 incorporates a new look LCD high-resolution colour screen, nine speed settings and a battery meter. The new M1 DHC features special ‘all terrain’ DHC wheels and includes the same distinctive features as the M1, but it can also maintain a constant speed while moving down a gradient - even on the steepest of slopes - thanks to a special single motor that offers downhill braking, coupled with an electronic parking brake.

The trolley’s power output is adjusted automatically to control the rate of descent without the golfer having to make any changes to the pre-hill speed setting, while the simple-to-use electronic parking brake will hold its position, even on the steepest of slopes.

Find out more

Prices:

M5 CONNECT in Black or Alpine with Blue trim - £599.99 (Standard Lithium battery); £649.99 (Extended Lithium battery)

M3 PRO in Black or Alpine with Lime trim - £549.99 (Standard Lithium battery); £599.99 (Extended Lithium battery)

M1 in Black or Alpine with Red trim - £499.99 (Standard Lithium battery); £549.99 (Extended Lithium battery)

M1 DHC in Graphite with Red trim - £549.99 (Standard Lithium battery); £599.99 (Extended Lithium battery)

Available: July

Find out more: motocaddy.com/uk

