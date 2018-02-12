There are no results available.
Gear

New Big Max bags take waterproofing to new levels

By bunkered.co.uk12 February, 2018
Big Max Bags
Big Max Main

Big Max has expanded its Aqua golf bag range with a unique innovation that creates a new category of golf bag.

The new Drop-Stop system guarantees the bags are 100% waterproof using fabric with an unprecedented waterproof rating along with sealed seams and specially designed Japanese waterproof zips.

Add in the removable see-through hood with zipper access from either side and the new Aqua bags take water protection to complete new levels.

Read more - Big Max unveils new Dri-Lite additions

Bigmax Hybrid

The Aqua Hybrid (above) is a category defining golf bag that delivers the best of both cart and stand bag technology.

While most stand bags adequately sit on a trolley, they are prone to twisting and shifting as the base mechanism isn’t designed to sit flat. Cart bags fare even worse out of their comfort zone making for a clumsy and cumbersome carry.

The Hybrid gives the best of both worlds. The unique flat base and leg lock system are perfect for securing to a trolley or buggy, sitting as perfectly square as the most robust cart bag.

Bigmax Sport3

The Aqua Sport 2 (above) is the second generation of the brand’s most successful cart bag. With a 14-way, 9.5-inch organiser top and full length dividers, the Sport 2 will accommodate and organise a full set with ease.

As with the Hybrid, the Sport 2 has a clear rain hood with dual zips for easy access from either side that complete the waterproofing of the bag.

Big Max Tour

The Aqua Tour 2 (above) is the ultimate bag for the golfer that has all the gear and wants to keep it 100% dry.

The Tour 2 has an enormous capacity for storage combined with a quite unbelievable weight of just 2.7kg. Nine spacious pockets, a glove and towel holder, an umbrella holder and oversize putter well for large putter grips provide ample storage options.

Big Max Aqua golf bags

Available: Now
Price: Aqua Hybrid - £229.99; Aqua Sport 2 - £239.99; Aqua Tour 2 - £269.99
bigmaxgolf.com
@BIGMAXGOLF

