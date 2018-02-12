New Big Max bags take waterproofing to new levels

Big Max has expanded its Aqua golf bag range with a unique innovation that creates a new category of golf bag.



The new Drop-Stop system guarantees the bags are 100% waterproof using fabric with an unprecedented waterproof rating along with sealed seams and specially designed Japanese waterproof zips.



Add in the removable see-through hood with zipper access from either side and the new Aqua bags take water protection to complete new levels.



The Aqua Hybrid (above) is a category defining golf bag that delivers the best of both cart and stand bag technology.

While most stand bags adequately sit on a trolley, they are prone to twisting and shifting as the base mechanism isn’t designed to sit flat. Cart bags fare even worse out of their comfort zone making for a clumsy and cumbersome carry.

The Hybrid gives the best of both worlds. The unique flat base and leg lock system are perfect for securing to a trolley or buggy, sitting as perfectly square as the most robust cart bag.

The Aqua Sport 2 (above) is the second generation of the brand’s most successful cart bag. With a 14-way, 9.5-inch organiser top and full length dividers, the Sport 2 will accommodate and organise a full set with ease.

As with the Hybrid, the Sport 2 has a clear rain hood with dual zips for easy access from either side that complete the waterproofing of the bag.

The Aqua Tour 2 (above) is the ultimate bag for the golfer that has all the gear and wants to keep it 100% dry.

The Tour 2 has an enormous capacity for storage combined with a quite unbelievable weight of just 2.7kg. Nine spacious pockets, a glove and towel holder, an umbrella holder and oversize putter well for large putter grips provide ample storage options.

Big Max Aqua golf bags

Available: Now

Price: Aqua Hybrid - £229.99; Aqua Sport 2 - £239.99; Aqua Tour 2 - £269.99

bigmaxgolf.com

@BIGMAXGOLF