New Cleveland CBX wedge unveiled

Cleveland says their new CBX wedge has been specifically designed to cater 84% of amateur golfers.



Cleveland is a company renowned for its innovative wedge designs and technologies, and with this latest offering, the CBX wedge, we have a new take on the traditional wedge philosophy.



Aimed at the segment of golfers who play forgiving cavity back irons, the CBX is built to be more forgiving and easier to hit than tour-designed wedges while providing dramatically more spin and versatility than set-matching wedges.

This totally new wedge design, modelled to complement the address profile and swing weight of the most popular cavity back irons, is designed to look, feel, and play like the game improvement irons used by 84% of the golf market.

John Rae, Vice President of Research and Development at Cleveland Golf, explained, “Wedges that match iron sets have next to no spin technology and sole designs that are ill equipped for the demands of the short game. Tour wedges are versatile and spin the ball but are significantly heavier and lack the forgiveness features that most golfers are used to in their irons.”

He added: “The Cleveland CBX combines the spin and versatility of our tour wedges with a cavity back design so golfers get plenty of control and forgiveness.”

The CBX also features a Rotex Face, Cleveland’s most advanced wedge spin technology helps the CBX produce spin just like a tour-designed wedge. The Dual-V Sole Grind offers forgiving turf interaction, delivers extra assistance on bunker shots, and provides versatility when executing different shots, while Feel Balancing Technology repositions the centre of gravity for more forgiveness, better feel and distance control.



Available: September

Price: £109

More info:clevelandgolf.co.uk

Twitter:@ClevelandGolfEU



