There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGearNew Cleveland CBX wedge unveiled

Gear

New Cleveland CBX wedge unveiled

By David Cunninghame04 August, 2017
Cleveland Golf Wedges
Cbx Wedge 3

Cleveland says their new CBX wedge has been specifically designed to cater 84% of amateur golfers.

Cleveland is a company renowned for its innovative wedge designs and technologies, and with this latest offering, the CBX wedge, we have a new take on the traditional wedge philosophy. 

Cbx Wedge Money

Aimed at the segment of golfers who play forgiving cavity back irons, the CBX is built to be more forgiving and easier to hit than tour-designed wedges while providing dramatically more spin and versatility than set-matching wedges. 

This totally new wedge design, modelled to complement the address profile and swing weight of the most popular cavity back irons, is designed to look, feel, and play like the game improvement irons used by 84% of the golf market.

Cbxwedge Rtx3Tocbx

John Rae, Vice President of Research and Development at Cleveland Golf, explained, “Wedges that match iron sets have next to no spin technology and sole designs that are ill equipped for the demands of the short game. Tour wedges are versatile and spin the ball but are significantly heavier and lack the forgiveness features that most golfers are used to in their irons.”

The Cleveland CBX combines the spin and versatility of our tour wedges with a cavity back design.

- John Rae, Vice President of Research and Development at Cleveland Golf

He added: “The Cleveland CBX combines the spin and versatility of our tour wedges with a cavity back design so golfers get plenty of control and forgiveness.”

Cbxwedge Rotexface

The CBX also features a Rotex Face, Cleveland’s most advanced wedge spin technology helps the CBX produce spin just like a tour-designed wedge. The Dual-V Sole Grind offers forgiving turf interaction, delivers extra assistance on bunker shots, and provides versatility when executing different shots, while Feel Balancing Technology repositions the centre of gravity for more forgiveness, better feel and distance control.

Available: September
Price: £109
More info:clevelandgolf.co.uk
Twitter:@ClevelandGolfEU


Related Articles - Cleveland Golf

Related Articles - Wedges

Related Articles - Latest New Gear

Watch See all videos right arrow

play button
Under Armour Spieth One Review
Under Armour
play button
Review: Trump Turnberry King Robert the Bruce Course
Watch
play button
Inside the Turnberry Lighthouse
Watch
play button
PowaKaddy Compact C2 Trolley Review
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Georgia Hall heads English quartet in Ricoh mix
Georgia Hall

By Martin Inglis

Locke & Lumsden to face-off in Scottish Am final
Sam Locke

By Ed Hodge

Lexi Thompson firing with secret Scottish weapon
Lexi Thompson

By Martin Inglis

Steph Curry calls out pro after breaking 76 on debut
Steph Curry

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Rory McIlroy describes 'weird' start to life without J.P.
Rory McIlroy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

THE OPEN R&A chief brands BBC coverage 'tired and outdated'
Trending

By Michael McEwan

COMPETITION Win a fantastic golf break to Perth!
Strathmore Hotels

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

How the pros prepare for links golf
The Open

By David Cunninghame

THE OPEN Jason Day knows why people think he's slow
Jason Day

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win a seven-night Machrihanish Dunes stay with unlimited golf!

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below