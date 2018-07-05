New Galvin Green line is at the cutting 'EDGE' of modern golf fashion

Galvin Green is going all out to attract more fashion-conscious young golfers with its exclusive EDGE line, which feature 3D-patterned bomber jackets, camo polo shirts, sweatshirts – and even bandanas!



The Swedish brand, famed for introducing stand-out colours to conventional golf outerwear in the 1990s, gave a specialist designer license to create a completely fresh golf wardrobe comprising 16 contemporary garments and accessories branded with its own distinctive tone-on-tone logo.

Almost three years after the initial brief, the resulting EDGE collection features styling and fabric designs unlike any others on the golf apparel market today, while retaining all the renowned Galvin Green technical performance benefits.



• Galvin Green records surge in shirt sales

• Galvin Green Lance jacket - REVIEWED!



Themed in a fashionable camo look – featuring colour combinations of black, grey, green and red – the line covers most of the brand’s pioneering multi-layers designed to help golfers to play more golf whatever the weather.

“The EDGE collection is more than just a brand statement,” said brand manager Nicholai Stein. “It reflects the feedback we’ve had from younger golfers who are very keen to be seen wearing Galvin Green branded gear both on and increasingly off the golf course.

• How Galvin Green's Interface-1 range is helping serious golfers perform to their potential



“Until now, Galvin Green has been all about high performance clothing using the most advanced fabric technology in fashionable colours, but EDGE is all about cool looking gear you can wear anytime, that also really performs when you choose to play golf.”