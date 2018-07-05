search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearNew Galvin Green line is at the cutting 'EDGE' of modern golf fashion

Gear

New Galvin Green line is at the cutting 'EDGE' of modern golf fashion

By David Cunninghame30 June, 2018
Galvin Green Galvin Green Edge Gear New Gear Apparel Nicholai Stein golf fashion fashion
Galvin Edge 1

Galvin Green is going all out to attract more fashion-conscious young golfers with its exclusive EDGE line, which feature 3D-patterned bomber jackets, camo polo shirts, sweatshirts – and even bandanas!

The Swedish brand, famed for introducing stand-out colours to conventional golf outerwear in the 1990s, gave a specialist designer license to create a completely fresh golf wardrobe comprising 16 contemporary garments and accessories branded with its own distinctive tone-on-tone logo.

Almost three years after the initial brief, the resulting EDGE collection features styling and fabric designs unlike any others on the golf apparel market today, while retaining all the renowned Galvin Green technical performance benefits.

• Galvin Green records surge in shirt sales
• Galvin Green Lance jacket - REVIEWED!

Galvin Edge 2

Themed in a fashionable camo look – featuring colour combinations of black, grey, green and red – the line covers most of the brand’s pioneering multi-layers designed to help golfers to play more golf whatever the weather.

Galvin Edge 3

“The EDGE collection is more than just a brand statement,” said brand manager Nicholai Stein. “It reflects the feedback we’ve had from younger golfers who are very keen to be seen wearing Galvin Green branded gear both on and increasingly off the golf course.

• How Galvin Green's Interface-1 range is helping serious golfers perform to their potential

“Until now, Galvin Green has been all about high performance clothing using the most advanced fabric technology in fashionable colours, but EDGE is all about cool looking gear you can wear anytime, that also really performs when you choose to play golf.”

Related Articles - Galvin Green

Related Articles - Gear

Related Articles - New Gear

Related Articles - Apparel

Related Articles - golf fashion

Golf News

Sizzling sun is making top courses change colour - literally!
Rory McIlroy predicts World Cup winner... and it's not England
Rory McIlroy won't lose sleep if he never wins another major
Irish Open: The players to watch this week
Twelve more players book their places at Carnoustie

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
A very individual golf swing and lesson
Watch
play button
A more upright posture for more consistency
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s takeaway tips
Watch
play button
Shifting your weight at impact for more power
Watch
See all videos right arrow