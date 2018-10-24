New Mizuno ST190 and ST190G drivers spotted on tour

The recent British Masters offered us a first look at two brand new drivers coming soon from Mizuno: the ST190 and ST190G.



The two clubs made their tour debuts on Tuesday, October 9, just three days after clearing the R&A and USGA conforming lists. The drivers were shown to Mizuno’s tour staff for the first time, with Australia’s Marcus Fraser, below, opting to put the ST190 straight into his bag for the first round after being so impressed following his initial testing.

For the time being Mizuno is keeping things quiet with regard to the tech that powers these new drivers, but there are a few things that we can safely speculate on

• Mizuno introduces ultra-light Nexlite Boa 005 shoe



The ST190 looks like a straight replacement for the successful ST180 driver released last year. Looking at the sole of this new driver, it appears to be more of an evolutionary product as opposed to a complete design overhaul.



• Introducing the new JPX919 irons from Mizuno... which one is right for you?



Once again we have Mizuno’s Wave Sole technology. This tech was first introduced to Mizzy drivers with the ST180. The Wave sole commits every available gram of weight low and towards the face, dropping spin rates for even the fastest, downward ball-strikers.

The Amplified Wave sole contracts and expands to increase the energy imparted to the ball for elevated ball speeds, while also pushing weight forward to vastly reduce spin rates.



• 'Extreme adjustability' - get this and more in the Mizuno GT180 driver



Once again we have a fixed rear sole weight so we can once again expect the high launching, low spinning performance the ST180 provided.

The ST190G is likely to be a replacement for the GT180. Mizuno’s Fast Track adjustability system on the sole of the club will allow you adjust the CG of the driver and choose between draw and fade bias.



• Mizuno GT180 driver vs Mizuno ST180 driver - how do they compare?



Like the ST190, we have Mizuno’s Wave Sole tech and both models also feature an adjustable hosel and a new Black finish. As soon as we have more info on these new big sticks from Mizuno we’ll let you know and we look forward to testing them in the coming months.

