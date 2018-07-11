New Odyssey Red Ball putter makes alignment "easier than ever"

Odyssey’s new Red Ball putter has been specifically created to address and improve two critical areas that influence your putting stroke: set up and alignment.



This innovative new design is all about getting you properly positioned over the ball before you make a putting stroke. It is one of the most distinctive new releases we have seen in a while from the leading putter brand and is bound to peak the interest of a lot of golfers that struggle on the greens.

With the aid of a distinct ‘Red Ball’ inside the scope of the mallet head it is now incredibly easy to align the face to the intended start line on every putt.

So, how does this unique piece of design work?

• Red Ball high in the scope: Eyes are too far outside the ball/putter

• Red Ball low in the scope: Eyes are too far inside the ball/putter

• Red Ball too far left in the scope: Eyes are too far in front of the ball/putter

• Red Ball too far right in the scope: Eyes are too far behind the ball/putter

• Red Ball centre in the scope: Eyes perfectly aligned!

The Red Ball is combined with the black and white framing from Odyssey’s proven Versa high-contrast alignment. This forgiving, high MOI mallet design removes the variables from your set-up, ensuring each putting stroke is repeatable and consistent, putt after putt.



The Red Ball putter also features Odyssey’s tried-and-tested White Hot RX insert to provide fantastic sound, feel, and great roll.

By combining this renowned insert technology with Versa alignment tech, and the innovate Red Ball design, Callaway believes this putter will help golfers of all abilities establish perfect alignment, the optimum speed, and ultimately, hole more putts out on the course as a result.

Available: July 20

Price: £169

