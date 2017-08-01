New Scotty Cameron Revealed, Mizuno Sunday

The new Futura 5.5M extends the popular Futura line with a high-MOI mallet model designed for players seeking a smaller mallet with additional toe flow and forgiveness.

Scotty Cameron said, “The idea for the Futura 5.5M began as a prototype when Justin Thomas came to the Putter Studio looking for a new option.” He wanted a smaller mallet that he could align easily, but one that also promoted the arced putting stroke he preferred,” explained Scotty.

The compact mallet is about 10 per cent smaller than the similarly shaped Futura 7M and has a shorted single bend shaft configuration for additional toe hang, promoting an arced path and flowing putting stroke.

Triple success for Mizuno irons on both sides of the Atlantic

Mizuno have long been regarded as one of the very best manufacturers of quality forged players’ irons. This past Sunday, they celebrated as golfers on both sides of the Atlantic recorded three impressive victories playing the brand’s irons, labelling it ‘Mizuno Sunday.’

The first victory came in a thrilling play-off for the Porsche European Open in Germany, where Jordan Smith recorded his maiden European Tour using the new MP-18 irons.



Read more -> Mizuno's new MP-18 iron family



The second victory came later that afternoon when Korea’s Mi Hyang Lee used Mizuno irons to come from nine strokes back heading into the weekend to claim the Aberdeen Asset Management Ladies Scottish Open.

The final victory on ‘Mizuno Sunday’ came later that evening when Jhonattan Vegas used his Mizuno MP-4 irons to successfully defend his RBC Canadian Open title.



Golf Pride is No.1 amongst pros

Golf Pride was the most used swing and putter grip brand played at the 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

“At the Open Championship, weather changes in an instant, so it’s important that players have confidence their grips will stand up in all conditions,” said Brandon Sowell, Global Sales and Marketing Director for Golf Pride.

In total 129 of the 156 players used Golf Pride grips at The Open, including Branden Grace, who trusted the flagship MCC model whilst shooting his record-breaking 62

FJ unveil limited edition ‘Blacked Out’ HyperFlex II

FootJoy has introduced a new limited edition Blacked Out HyperFlex II, inspired by defending PGA Champion, Jimmy Walker.



Walker modelled the new shoes at The Porsche European Open, and with only a limited number going on sale you should get yourself onto the FJ website as soon as possible before these stylish shoes run out of stock.



And finally...

Legendary golf club maker Bob Vokey was officially inducted into the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame in a ceremony held at the Glen Abbey Golf Club, ahead of this year’s RBC Canadian Open.

Born in Montreal, Vokey has become one of the world’s foremost wedge designers and a trusted short game advisor to many of the game’s greatest golfers. His innovative designs have made Titleist Vokey Design wedges one of the most trusted brand among tour professionals worldwide and with golfers of every age and skill level.

“I’m truly humbled by this incredible honour,” said Vokey during his acceptance speech. “This is something I would never have dreamed of as a young boy growing up in Verdun, working in my Dad’s machine shop. I’ve never forgotten where I came from, so to see my name on the same list of Canadian golf legends is overwhelming.”