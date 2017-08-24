New Titleist AP3 bolsters distance irons offering

The new 718 irons range from Titleist consists of six individual models, including the all-new AP3.



Following their debut on the European and PGA Tours in late June, Titleist 718 irons are now being played by some of the game’s best players, across the worldwide professional tours.

The lineup can be split into two categories, distance irons and tour irons. The distance irons comprises the AP3, T-MB and AP1.



718 Distance Irons

All of the 718 distance iron models feature four key technologies designed to offer golfers the maximum in ball speed, carry distance, forgiveness and consistency. New high strength steels have been incorporated, allowing Titleist’s engineers to make incredibly thin and hot faces.

Thanks to the use of high density tungsten weighting, the CG is lower and more centred, resulting in a higher launch and consistent distance. Also each model has a MOI design that helps to give consistent distance and great forgiveness across the face.

Finally the lofts on each of the distance models have been strengthened, but thanks to the fast faces, low CG and high MOI they still give you the ideal trajectory and distance gapping throughout the set.

AP3



The AP3 is a completely new iron line from Titleist and is being described as the player’s distance iron.



It merges everything Titleist’s R&D team has learned from creating and advancing the AP1 and AP2 irons to produce an iron that offers the performance of the AP1 but with the looks and feel of the AP2.

The hollow-blade construction is combined with a thin, unsupported L-Face insert that helps launch the ball long and high with shot-stopping spin.

With an average of 84.9 grams of tungsten per head, placed low and in the toe of the long and mid irons, higher ball speeds across the face are promoted, providing the off-centre distance performance of a game improvement iron.

T-MB



The ultimate utility iron, 718 T-MB has grown into a full set of uniquely designed irons that deliver effortless distance at every loft in a technical, muscle-back shape.

Initially developed as a high launching, player’s long iron, the hollow-body, multi-material design of T-MB produces a powerful combination of high launch and forgiveness with a playable trajectory.

The T-MB features the most high-density tungsten in the Titleist 718 lineup, with an average of 93.9 grams precisely placed in the heel and toe, helping to optimise launch and spin to produce higher shots that go far and land soft.

The advanced hollow-back construction features an thin, unsupported L-Face insert that allows the face to flex more at impact, increasing launch and speed for more distance.

AP1



Built for maximum distance and forgiveness, the new 718 AP1 is longer and more forgiving than the prior generation.

Combining the classic Titleist look and feel with the game’s most advanced game improvement technology, the AP1 is incredibly is easy to hit, get in the air and stop on the green quickly.

A new progressive construction from hollow-body in the long irons to undercut cavity in the mid and short irons (pictured below) provides the best combination of distance and trajectory for each individually designed iron.

Thin, fast, unsupported face inserts generate explosive ball speed for more Distance, while high-density tungsten weighting produces a lower CG for higher launch with shot-stopping control.

Available: September 29

Price: Steel - £150 per iron (AP3) £115 per iron (AP1) £230 per iron (T-MB)

Graphite - £175 per iron (AP3) £140 per iron (AP1) £255 per iron (T-MB)

More info: titleist.co.uk

Twitter:@TitleistEurope