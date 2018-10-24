New Vice FORCE Bag ticks all the right boxes

The Vice FORCE carry bag features new details that have ben designed to maximise functionality and comfort whilst you walk down the fairways.



Additional in-pocket compartments allow for a smarter allocation for accessories like tees and pitch mark repair tools, water bottles or sunscreen. A double zipper system, meanwhile, facilitates the opening and the closing of the ball pocket compared to the previous model.



Vice says its latest bag tackles some of the issues that they say are common among bags currently on the market: such as poorly sewn patches, instable frames or leaking zips. The FORCE presents a functional, comfortable and design-oriented bag that meets all requirements, even those of the most demanding golfers.

The FORCE avoids ‘club chaos’ thanks to its 6-compartment design, with dividers over the full length of the bag. It is very lightweight, weighing only 5 lbs and its pure carbon frame with extra-large pads delivers maximum stability in every situation.

We also have an ergonomic carrying handle integrated into the top for simple transportation and ergonomically formed and flexibly adjustable soft-padded shoulder straps and a soft-padded cushion for the back.



Further details include a special velour-lined side pocket offering safe

storage for valuables and a recovery pocket on the side to retrieve

small items dropped into the bag.

The bag is constructed from a UV-light resistant, high performance nylon material with high-quality YKK™ AQUASEAL zips that prevent water leaking into the bag.

There are two colour combinations to satisfy both funky and classic tastes: grey melange with neon lime and black melange with cool grey.

Additionally, as a stylish way to carry a change of clothes for after your round of golf, the Vice CACHE backpack is an ideal complement to the Vice FORCE bag as it comes with similar features and in identical colorways as the FORCE.

Available:Now



Price: £209