The sight of tour trucks parked at the side of the driving range is part and parcel of just about every tour event, but what goes on inside one that has no golf clubs onboard?

In the main, most tour trucks turn up for one particular purpose: to make sure the pros have the right set-up in their bags from week to week and to build and repair clubs for the pros.

They are a treasure trove for any golf gear nut. Countless clubheads, shafts, golf balls, gloves, grinding wheels and other fascinating tools, and sometimes even top secret pieces of new gear, can be found onboard. They are fascinating places, with a gritty, working look and feel to them.

With Nike’s departure from the hardware market at the tail end of 2016, you might have assumed there would no longer be a need for its truck – yet it is still on the road week after week.

In the winter of 2016, just months after Nike announced it was shutting down its golf hardware manufacturing wing, it went through a complete makeover. The clubs and tools have been replaced with displays that look like they’ve been taken straight out of one of Nike’s flagship retail stores.

The truck is now stocked with the brand’s latest apparel and shoes and each of the brand’s athletes is given their own mini locker for the week where they can pick up whatever they need.

Tour trucks also serve as a safe haven for many pro golfers. They are a place where they escape and relax for a little while. The usual hustle and bustle and factory-like noises of most trucks, however, has been replaced with chilled music playing out over the speakers on the Nike truck, making it probably the most chilled place to be at a busy Tour event.

So there you have it: a quick look inside the only tour truck on the European Tour that doesn’t have any clubs on board.