Nippon Shaft celebrating a season of major success

Nippon Shaft won its fourth women’s major of the year at last week’s Evian Championship in France.



Angela Stanford used Nippon Shaft’s N.S. PRO 950GH steel shafts in her irons and wedges to fire a three-under 68 in the final round to come from five shots back and seal the victory - her maiden major title.

Over the years, hundreds of LPGA Tour players have won tournaments using N.S. PRO 950GH steel shafts.



This year alone, Nippon Shaft players have won LPGA majors at the ANA Inspiration, the RICOH Women’s British Open, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, and now the Evian.

It has been an incredibly successful year for the shaft company on all tours, with Keegan Bradley using Nippon Shaft’s N.S.PRO MODUS³ model to win the PGA Tour’s BMW Championship. The PRO MODUS³ was also used to claim three of this year’s senior men’s majors – the Regions Tradition, the Senior British Open and the Constellation Senior Players Championship.

Nippon Shaft’s N.S.PRO MODUS3 models have won 145 times on top pro tours around the world since they were introduced in 2010, including 22 times this season.

This week, four players are playing at the Tour Championship in Atlanta using the N.S.PRO MODUS³ models, with three players using the N.S.PRO MODUS³ Tour 120 and one playing N.S.PRO MODUS³ Tour 130.