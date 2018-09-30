search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearNippon Shaft celebrating a season of major success

Gear

Nippon Shaft celebrating a season of major success

By David Cunninghame23 September, 2018
Nippon Shafts Angela Stanford Evian Championship LPGA Keegan Bradley PGA Tour Tour Championship Gear
Nippom 950Gh

Nippon Shaft won its fourth women’s major of the year at last week’s Evian Championship in France.

Angela Stanford used Nippon Shaft’s N.S. PRO 950GH steel shafts in her irons and wedges to fire a three-under 68 in the final round to come from five shots back and seal the victory - her maiden major title.

Angela Stanford

Over the years, hundreds of LPGA Tour players have won tournaments using N.S. PRO 950GH steel shafts. 

• WITB: Check out the clubs Oli Fisher used to card European Tour's first 59

This year alone, Nippon Shaft players have won LPGA majors at the ANA Inspiration, the RICOH Women’s British Open, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, and now the Evian.

Modus Collage

It has been an incredibly successful year for the shaft company on all tours, with Keegan Bradley using Nippon Shaft’s N.S.PRO MODUS³ model to win the PGA Tour’s BMW Championship. The PRO MODUS³ was also used to claim three of this year’s senior men’s majors – the Regions Tradition, the Senior British Open and the Constellation Senior Players Championship.

• Shot Scope unveils raft of cool new interactive social features

Nippon Shaft’s N.S.PRO MODUS3 models have won 145 times on top pro tours around the world since they were introduced in 2010, including 22 times this season.

Nippon Shaft

This week, four players are playing at the Tour Championship in Atlanta using the N.S.PRO MODUS³ models, with three players using the N.S.PRO MODUS³ Tour 120 and one playing N.S.PRO MODUS³ Tour 130.

Related Articles - Nippon

Related Articles - Shafts

Related Articles - Angela Stanford

Related Articles - Evian Championship

Related Articles - LPGA

Related Articles - Keegan Bradley

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Tour Championship

Related Articles - Gear

Golf News

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Fantasy Five to pick
Spectator hit by Brooks Koepka loses sight in eye
Do a good deed; win a golf break to Mauritius
Ryder Cup: In defence of Patrick Reed
#Moliwood wake up in bed together after Ryder Cup win...

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
How to play better golf after a hip replacement
Watch
play button
Hold your finish for more compression
Watch
play button
Get the ball in the air
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s stepping-stone to better golf
Watch
See all videos right arrow