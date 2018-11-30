Notice anything unusual about Aaron Rai's win in Hong Kong?

If you watched Aaron Rai win the Hong Kong Open at the weekend, you may have spotted something rather unusual.



The Englishman, 23, sealed his maiden European Tour victory courtesy of a one-shot win over compatriot Matt Fitzpatrick. However, eagle-eyed viewers noticed something rather different about the Wolverhampton ace’s get-up.

He was wearing two gloves.

Rai said that he started doubling up when he was around eight years old and the habit stuck.



“On one occasion, my dad forgot to put the two gloves in my bag,” he added. “I couldn’t play, couldn’t feel the grip and I have always stuck with the two gloves ever since.”

In Hong Kong, he had MacWet gloves by Glenmuir on his hands for all four rounds. Designed to provide unrivalled grip in dry and wet weather conditions, whilst maintaining feel and control, the gloves are sold in pairs, which is unique in the golf industry.

Mikhel Ruia, the managing director of Lanark-based Glenmuir, explained: “The MacWet golf glove uses a truly revolutionary and unique technology and Aaron’s experience is a testament to the ability of the glove to provide unrivalled grip whilst maintaining feel and sensitivity in all weather conditions and climates at the very highest level of the game.



“All of the Glenmuir MacWet team are immensely proud of Aaron’s maiden victory on the European Tour and equally impressed by his three Challenge Tour wins last season. We wish him all the very best as he embarks on the Race to Dubai.”

The MacWet Micromesh Gloves and the MacWet Winter Thermal Gloves are available at www.glenmuir.com/macwet and your local pro shop, priced at £30 per pair.