Gear

Odyssey O-Works putters updated with Red line

By Martin Inglis19 January, 2018
Odyssey Putters
Odyssey

Black or Red. That’s the dilemma facing Odyssey putter fans in 2018.

Last year, the Odyssey O-Works range was launched to much acclaim with the new Microhinge face insert significantly changing the way people look at roll off the putter face.

The insert has been proven to offer incredible gains in topspin and roll at impact, regardless of your stroke and, as a result, O-Works has been the putter line of choice for five-time major champion Phil Mickelson since he debuted it at the 2016 Ryder Cup.

Read more - Microhinge Insert Technology will help you hole more putts

Odyssey Oworks 2Ball Fang Black Face 2018 5X7 Rgb

Now, the hugely popular range from the brand – which continues to be the No.1 across the major worldwide tours – has been updated with a host of new designs giving more choice than ever, as well as the addition of a red colour scheme.

Among the new designs are the O-Works #1 WS, O-Works #1 Tank, O-Works #7 Tank, O-Works 2-Ball Fang (above), O-Works Jailbird Mini and O-Works Marxman.

The models join the ever-popular O-Works #1, O-Works #2 MCS, O-Works #2 W, O-Works #3 T, O-Works #7 and O-Works 330 M.

Odyssey Oworks Jailbird Mini Red Face 2018 5X7 Rgb

But there’s also now the addition of red putters, created in line with current trends on both the PGA Tour and European Tour.

Odyssey has had prototypes of the red putters at a number of events in the build-up to the release, reporting back that the colour was generating real interest and that pros are ‘absolutely loving them’.

The models available in red are: O-Works Red #1 Wide S, O-Works Red #1 Tank, O-Works Red #7, O-Works Red #7 Tank, O-Works Red 2-Ball, O-Works Red 2-Ball Fang, O-Works Red Jailbird Mini (above) and O-Works Red Marxman.

Odyssey O-Works putters

Available: February 2, 2018
Price: £189
callawaygolf.com
@CallawayGolfEU

