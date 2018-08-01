search
Gear

Odyssey Red Ball putter review – a game improvement putter?

By David Cunninghame01 August, 2018
Odyssey’s new Red Ball putter has been specifically created to address and improve two critical areas that influence your putting stroke: set up and alignment.

For everything you need to know about the technology behind Red Ball and how it works follow the link below.

• New Odyssey Red Ball putter makes alignment "easier than ever"

This is one of the most distinctive new releases we have seen in a while from Odyssey and is bound to peak the interest of a lot of golfers that struggle on the greens.

Ody Red Ball 2018 12590

The Red Ball system is a simple solution to ensure you are perfectly set up before each and every putt. With the Red Ball in the scope you will know instantly if you have made a mistake when addressing the ball.

 • Odyssey releases new High-MOI EXO putter line

The intuitive system combines well with the Versa alignment technology and you could almost label the Red Ball as a game improvement putter thanks to these technologies. It effectively removes the variables in your putting set up and if you are looking for a little more help holing out on the greens then it really is a fantastic option.

Ody Red Ball 2018 12593

The great feel and sound of the White Hot RX insert only helps to broaden the appeal of this putter. Off the face you will find a nice crisp sound and receive plenty of feedback. The insert also combines with the high MOI design to deliver consistent speed and roll, even on miss hits.

• WATCH - Why it's so important to get your putter custom fitted

If you are looking for reasonably priced, face-balanced mallet, then the inclusion of the famous insert technology makes it one well worth checking out, regardless of how good a putter you might consider yourself.

Available: Now

Price: £169

WATCH - Putting tips with Alvaro Quiros

The seven-time European Tour winner shares some of his best advice for getting the ball in the hole more consistently. 

This video was filmed at Callaway Kings of Distance 2018. For more great content from the day, click here.

