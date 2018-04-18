Odyssey releases new High-MOI EXO putter line

The all-new Exo line of putters from Odyssey brings together elegant detailing and Tour level performance with some of the finest finishes ever seen in an Odyssey Putter.



The EXO line marries the on-trend Red and traditional Black putter look in one technology-rich package.



Read more - Odyssey O-Works putters updated with Red line

All three multi-piece designs take inspiration from two classic head shapes in Rossie and Number Seven and a more recent shape, the Indy, from Odyssey’s Toulon Design family.

Each head is precision-milled, with a weight-saving aluminium red section contrasting with an elegant, milled black stainless steel body that drives significant increases in MOI, pushing the performance and forgiveness of these putter to new levels.



Read more - Microhinge Insert technology will help you hole more putts

On impact with the ball, an all-new White Hot Microhinge Insert – a slightly firmer Tour-developed insert with an identical feel to the Tour’s ‘gold standard’ White Hot insert – imparts pure roll thanks to Microhinge Technology.

To give each Odyssey EXO putter a premium look, each head is skim-milled, a light, yet precise milling process that refines edges and corners while giving the surface a striking sheen and feel.

Sean Toulon, General Manager of Odyssey Golf, said: “Red putters in a way have reinvigorated the market, whilst Black putters are more timeless, and now we have a family of super high-MOI designs that incorporate both colours so beautifully.

He continued, “Odyssey EXO is the culmination of some of the best looks and technology and the putters look amazing. Our Tour players love the sound, they love the feel and the cosmetics are striking.”

Each head, engineered slightly bigger than the original design thanks to the weight-saving red aluminium section, are offered in either face-balanced or toe hang ‘S’ slant neck models, giving you every option to match an Odyssey Putter with your stroke-style.

The Odyssey Seven EXO, Indy EXO and Rossie EXO come in either 33", 34" or 35" shaft lengths, with the Seven EXO also available in a left-handed option.

Odyssey EXO putters

Available: 18 May

Price: £349

uk.callawaygolf.com

@CallawayGolfEU