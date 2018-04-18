There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGearOdyssey releases new High-MOI EXO putter line

Gear

Odyssey releases new High-MOI EXO putter line

By David Cunninghame18 April, 2018
Odyssey Putters New Gear
Odyssey Studio 2018 5244

The all-new Exo line of putters from Odyssey brings together elegant detailing and Tour level performance with some of the finest finishes ever seen in an Odyssey Putter.

The EXO line marries the on-trend Red and traditional Black putter look in one technology-rich package.

Read more - Odyssey O-Works putters updated with Red line

All three multi-piece designs take inspiration from two classic head shapes in Rossie and Number Seven and a more recent shape, the Indy, from Odyssey’s Toulon Design family.

Odyssey Studio 2018 5242

Each head is precision-milled, with a weight-saving aluminium red section contrasting with an elegant, milled black stainless steel body that drives significant increases in MOI, pushing the performance and forgiveness of these putter to new levels.

Read more - Microhinge Insert technology will help you hole more putts

On impact with the ball, an all-new White Hot Microhinge Insert – a slightly firmer Tour-developed insert with an identical feel to the Tour’s ‘gold standard’ White Hot insert – imparts pure roll thanks to Microhinge Technology.

Odyssey Studio 2018 5239

To give each Odyssey EXO putter a premium look, each head is skim-milled, a light, yet precise milling process that refines edges and corners while giving the surface a striking sheen and feel.

Sean Toulon, General Manager of Odyssey Golf, said: “Red putters in a way have reinvigorated the market, whilst Black putters are more timeless, and now we have a family of super high-MOI designs that incorporate both colours so beautifully.

Odyssey Studio 2018 5177

He continued, “Odyssey EXO is the culmination of some of the best looks and technology and the putters look amazing. Our Tour players love the sound, they love the feel and the cosmetics are striking.”

Each head, engineered slightly bigger than the original design thanks to the weight-saving red aluminium section, are offered in either face-balanced or toe hang ‘S’ slant neck models, giving you every option to match an Odyssey Putter with your stroke-style.

The Odyssey Seven EXO, Indy EXO and Rossie EXO come in either 33", 34" or 35" shaft lengths, with the Seven EXO also available in a left-handed option.

Odyssey EXO putters

Available: 18 May 
Price: £349
uk.callawaygolf.com
@CallawayGolfEU

Related Articles - Odyssey

Related Articles - Putters

Related Articles - New Gear

Related Articles - Latest New Gear

-

Golf News

5 players to watch at the Valero Texas Open
PREVIEW

By Martin Inglis

PETA trolls pro after bird strike leads to missed cut
Kelly Kraft

By Martin Inglis

Jon Rahm wins after 'hardest Sunday ever'
Jon Rahm

By Martin Inglis

Pep Guardiola to play golf whilst his team could be crowned English champions
Pep Guardiola

By Michael McEwan

Clubs and golfers are real victims of Scottish Golf's civil war
Opinion

By Michael McEwan

Other Top Stories

15 big-name players yet to qualify for The Masters
The Masters

By Martin Inglis

What is a Stimpmeter and how do you use it?
Stimpmeter

By bunkered.co.uk

Ping G400 Max driver review
Review

By David Cunninghame

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Don’t slap the ball
Watch
play button
Complete your backswing
Watch
play button
Align your body at address
Watch
play button
The correct grip is essential to good ball striking
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below