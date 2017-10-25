There are no results available.
Gear

Ojee Golf’s ingenious setup training aid

By David Cunninghame25 October, 2017
Ojee Golf Talon MK2 Training Aids
The Set 37640416060 O

Ojee Golf has introduced the TALON MK2, a unique training aid that delivers real-time feedback on the set-up and comes recommended by one of the UK’s top golf coaches, Kevin Craggs.

This new product is the successor to the brand’s original TALON, which was designed to assist you in finding the ideal spine angle in order to help you play better golf

This new version comes with enhanced functionality and responsiveness, and increased user-friendliness. What’s more, it costs less than the original TALON.

Talon In Box 37640418280 O

The innovative training aid delivers real-time, visual feedback through a digital display unit that attaches securely to the top of any golf club. Together with a separate, sturdy wireless back unit, the TALON MK2 utilises patented technology to remove guesswork by calculating and displaying clearly angles of address.

Company founder Matt Hulbert said, “When we launched the original TALON, it delivered what it promised – assistance in finding the ideal spine angle and reducing the handicap.”

Just Talon 37640419500 O

He continued, “we believe the TALON MK2’s major benefit is in finding a golfer’s perfect spine angle for each club. Evidence suggests there is a direct relation between the changes in spine angle required for each club. So if you know your perfect angle with your favourite club, TALON MK2 can help determine the perfect angle for every other club in your bag.”

Ojee Golf’s latest research has found that, as the club-shaft angle changes with each club, a golfer’s spine angle should adjust accordingly so that the difference between the club shaft and spine angle, labelled the ‘Ojee Angle’, remains constant throughout the bag.

Available: Now
Price: £199
More info:ojeegolf.com
Twitter:@OjeeGolf

