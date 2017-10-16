There are no results available.
Pat Perez' winning WITB: 2017 CIMB Classic

By Bunkered Golf Magazine16 October, 2017
Pat Perez claimed his third PGA Tour title at the CIMB Classic after closing with a three-under-par 69 to win by four strokes from Keegan Bradley.

In the hot and humid conditions in Kuala Lumpur, the 41-year-old led the field in number of birdies (27) and greens in regulation (86%) with his PXG fairway woods and irons as squeezed his way in the world top 20.

Perez made on club change in Asia, favouring PXG’s 0341X 3-wood over the 0341, while the American one-two of Perez and Bradley was also a first one-two for Air Jordan shoes.

Pat Perez – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade M2 (9.5˚)
3-wood: PXG 0341X (15˚)
Hybrid: PXG 0317X (19˚)
Irons: PXG 0311XF (3-4); PXG 0311 Xtreme Dark (5-PW)
Wedges: PXG 0311T Milled (54˚ & 60˚)
Putter: PXG Gunboat
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Shoes: Air Jordan 1 (Round 4)

