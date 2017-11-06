There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGearPatrick Cantlay’s winning WITB: 2017 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

Gear

Patrick Cantlay’s winning WITB: 2017 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

By David Cunninghame06 November, 2017
WITB Patrick Cantlay Titleist
Getty Images 870256796

Patrick Cantlay claimed his first PGA Tour title at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open after defeating Alex Cejka and Whee Kim on the second hole of the sudden death playoff.

The former Amateur World No.1’s young career has been plagued by a recurring back injury, but now he feels it and ready to strive forwards. “My back feels good. Sitting here right now, I feel great,” Cantlay explained. He added: “I feel really good about my game, and hopefully I can start getting some more wins.”

The 25-year old's impressive 4-under final round 67 secured his spot in the playoff and the stats show that it was his game off the tee that played a big role in securing his first victory. He ranked first in Strokes Gained off the tee using his Titleist 917D2 driver and first in the total Strokes Gained stats for the week.

Patrick Cantlay – What’s in the Bag

Driver:Titleist 917D2 (9.5˚), Shaft: Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana S-Series 73X
3 Wood: Titleist 915F (15˚), Shaft: Mitsubishi Rayon S+ 70TX
Hybrid: Titleist 816 H2 (21˚), Shaft: Fujikura Speeder Evolution HB 95X
Irons: Titleist 716 AP2 (4-PW), Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM5 (54˚), Titleist Vokey SM6(56˚, 60˚), Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Scotty Cameron GSS prototype 
Ball:Titleist Pro V1x
Shoes:FootJoy Pro/SL BOA

Related Articles - WITB

Related Articles - Titleist

Related Articles - WITB

-

Golf News

Watch: Rory McIlroy works on swing changes
Watch

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Henrik Stenson suffers freak injury
Henrik Stenson

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

16 of the best & worst moustaches in golf
Lists

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

British success at Challenge Tour Final
Challenge Tour

By Martin Inglis

Bubba Watson rejects talk of a 'tournament golf ball'
Bubba Watson

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

Rose: Paul Casey would be 'massive' Ryder Cup addition
Justin Rose

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Golfers & their families celebrate Halloween in style
Halloween

By Martin Inglis

Bradley Neil: Scottish golf gets an 'unfair review'
Bradley Neil

By Martin Inglis

Internet reacts to Tiger Woods' PGA Tour comeback
Tiger Woods

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Bernhard Langer 'putting better than anyone ever has'
Bernhard Langer

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct set up is crucial
Watch
play button
How to play better golf after a hip replacement
Watch
play button
A bad grip will lead to bad swings
Watch
play button
The keys to a good rhythm
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below