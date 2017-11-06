Patrick Cantlay claimed his first PGA Tour title at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open after defeating Alex Cejka and Whee Kim on the second hole of the sudden death playoff.



The former Amateur World No.1’s young career has been plagued by a recurring back injury, but now he feels it and ready to strive forwards. “My back feels good. Sitting here right now, I feel great,” Cantlay explained. He added: “I feel really good about my game, and hopefully I can start getting some more wins.”

The 25-year old's impressive 4-under final round 67 secured his spot in the playoff and the stats show that it was his game off the tee that played a big role in securing his first victory. He ranked first in Strokes Gained off the tee using his Titleist 917D2 driver and first in the total Strokes Gained stats for the week.

Patrick Cantlay – What’s in the Bag

Driver:Titleist 917D2 (9.5˚), Shaft: Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana S-Series 73X

3 Wood: Titleist 915F (15˚), Shaft: Mitsubishi Rayon S+ 70TX

Hybrid: Titleist 816 H2 (21˚), Shaft: Fujikura Speeder Evolution HB 95X

Irons: Titleist 716 AP2 (4-PW), Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM5 (54˚), Titleist Vokey SM6(56˚, 60˚), Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: Scotty Cameron GSS prototype

Ball:Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes:FootJoy Pro/SL BOA

