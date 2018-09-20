Patrick Reed spotted testing Ryder Cup inspired putter

With the Ryder Cup just around the corner, US star Patrick Reed has decided to begin testing a new Scotty Cameron putter.



Photos of the patriotic short stick were posted on Twitter by the PGA Tour’s resident gear guru Jonathan Wall.

.@ScottyCameron built Patrick Reed a Tour Rat 1 putter to test this week at the @playofffinale. pic.twitter.com/8vkEqzbgW0 — Jonathan Wall (@jonathanrwall) September 18, 2018

The customised Scotty Cameron Tour Rat 1 putter features red, white and blue detailing, along with the Reed’s Ryder Cup nickname, "Captain America", stamped onto the head.

Despite being one of the least popular tour pros amongst fans, the 28-year-old’s impressive 6-1-2 in his Ryder Cup record was enough to earn him the nickname and the fans’ adoration at Hazeltine in 2016.



• WATCH - Patrick Reed loses his temper with camera crew



It remains to be seen whether Reed will put the putter in play at this week’s Tour Championship but, for someone who bleeds red, white and blue, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise to see him test a putter that matches his patriotic personality.



• WATCH - Patrick Reed comes a cropper in Gullane bunker



For the majority of this season Reed has been using an Odyssey White Hot Pro #3, which he used to deadly effect at Augusta earlier on this year. Since that impressive putting display in April, where he led the field in putting, averaging 1.44 putts per hole, he has struggled to find his form on the greens.



• When and where to watch the 2018 Ryder Cup on TV



He currently ranks 75th in Stokes Gained: Putting for the 2017/18 PGA Tour season and in the last few tournaments we have seen him playing with a few different putter models.

Reed will be hoping that his new Scotty Cameron, however, will be the tool to quieten European fans in Paris next week.