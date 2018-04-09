There are no results available.
Patrick Reed WITB: 2018 Masters Tournament

By bunkered.co.uk09 April, 2018
Eclectic. That’s probably the best way to describe the bag of the new Masters champion Patrick Reed.

The American, who is without an equipment deal, wielded a bit of everything en route to his first major victory at the weekend – and not just new gear, either.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, given how important it is to roll your rock on a string at Augusta National, 27-year-old Reed led the field in putting, averaging 1.44 putts per hole – the best of anybody who made the cut. In his hands on the greens was an Odyssey White Hot Pro #3, which he has used on and off for a number of years. 

MORE - Reed, White and Blue - A Portrait of a Masters Champion

Also, if you don’t recognise the wedges he used, we wouldn’t expect you to. Reed had a pair of Artisan Golf wedges in the bag, Artisan Golf being a new company headed up by former Nike wedge man Mike Taylor. Reportedly, Taylor is using former Nike Golf equipment sanctuary ‘The Oven’ to make the clubs and Reed, by all accounts, is a huge fan.

Here’s a look at all the clubs the new Masters champion used at Augusta National.

Patrick Reed - What's In The Bag

Driver
Ping G400 LST (10˚, Aldila Rogue Silver 70X)

3 Wood
Nike VR Pro Ltd. Edition (15˚, Aldila Rogue Silver 80X)

Driving Iron
Titleist 716 T-MB (3-iron, True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 X100)

Irons
Callaway X Forged 2013 (4 iron, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)
Callaway MB-1 (5-PW, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)

Wedges
Artisan Golf (51˚ & 56˚)
Titleist Vokey SM5 (61˚)

Putter
Odyssey White Hot Pro #3 (Iomic Standard Red Pistol grip)

Ball
Titleist Pro V1

