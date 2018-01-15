Patton Kizzire WITB: 2018 Sony Open in Hawaii

Two months after capturing his maiden PGA Tour title at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, Patton Kizzire entered the winner’s circle again at the Sony Open in Hawaii.



The 31-year-old took down James Hahn in a six-hole play-off to take the title at Waialae Country Club, pocketing a cool $1.1m in the process. He has also opened up a 452-point lead at the top of the FedEx Cup standings from second-placed Pat Perez.

“That was extremely weird,” said Kizzire of the manner of his victory. “It wasn't real pretty. I was able to get it done.

“Everybody was stuck in neutral today except for a few guys that went out earlier. James had a great round and shot a 62 and forced a play-off. Coming out on top is what I came here to do, and I did it. So I'm ecstatic."

Take a look at the clubs the Titleist staffer used below.



Patton Kizzire – What’s in the bag

Driver: Titleist 917D3 (10.5˚)

3-wood: Titleist 917F2 (16.5˚)

Hybrid: Titleist 913H (19˚)

Irons (4):Titleist 718 T-MB;(5-6):Titleist 718 CB;(7-9):Titleist 718 MB;(PW): Titleist Vokey SM7 Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (52˚ & 56˚); Titleist Vokey prototype (60˚)

Putter: Scotty Cameron GoLo Tour

Ball:Titleist Pro V1x