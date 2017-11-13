Patton Kizzire’s winning WITB: 2017 OHL Classic at Mayakoba

Patton Kizzire claimed his maiden victory on the PGA Tour after finishing one shot clear of Rickie Fowler at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba.



The 31-year old American showed true grit and determination, shooting rounds of 66 and 67 on the gruelling 36 hole Sunday after play was halted completely on the Friday due to thunderstorms.

The win means Kizzire sits first in FedEx cup rankings at this early stage of the 2017/18 season. Kizzire hit 75% of Greens in Regulation during the tournament and is one of growing number of players on the PGA Tour to be playing with a mixed set of irons. His bag contains some of Titleist’s latest 718 irons.



Patton Kizzire – What’s in the Bag

Driver:Titleist 917D3 (10.5˚), Shaft: Fujikura Atmos Tour Spec 6X

Fairway Wood:Titleist 917F2 (16.5˚), Shaft: Aldila Tour Blue TX-Flex

Hybrid: Titleist 913H (19˚), Shaft: UST Mamiya Axiv Core X-Flex

Irons:Titleist 718 T-MB(4), Titleist 718 CB (5,6), Titleist 718 MB (7-PW), Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges: Titleist Vokey TVD prototype (52˚, 56˚, 60˚), Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Putter: Scotty Cameron GoLo Tour

Ball:Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes: FootJoy Pro/SL BOA