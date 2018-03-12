Paul Casey WITB: 2018 Valspar Championship

Paul Casey’s win at the Valspar Championship was his first on the PGA Tour since 2009, ending a winless streak of 3,262 days.



Casey’s phenomenal 6-under final round 65 left him on a score of 10-under par. He then had an agonising wait of well over an hour to see if it would be good enough for the win. Both Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed threatened to force a playoff, but in the end came up one shot shy of Casey's total.



The 40 year old Englishman does not currently have an equipment contract, and since Nike’s departure from the hardware sector, he has been playing with a mixed bag of clubs.

At the beginning of this year Casey decided to put TaylorMade’s latest M4 driver, featuring Twist Face technology, into the bag, as well as the new M3 hybrid.

Casey is regarded as one of the best ball strikers on the PGA Tour and since last year he has been playing with Mizuno’s MP-5 blades.

Key to his success this week, however, was a complete change in form on the greens. Using his Scotty Cameron Circle T 350-SSS, Casey recorded only 21 puts in his final round, the fewest of his PGA Tour career.

Casey said, “My speed is infinitely better and I'm not shutting the putter face. And starting on line I can now read putts again.”

He also relied upon the performance of the Titleist Pro V1 the help secure the victory. Titleist was the top choice in golf balls with 101 (70%), more than six times the nearest competitor. Here’s a look at Casey's bag in full.

Paul Casey – WITB

Driver:TaylorMade M4 (10.5˚), Mitsubishi Diamana White LEX D+ 70TX Prototype shaft

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M1 2017 (15˚), Mitsubishi Diamana White D+ 80TX shaft

Hybrid:TaylorMade M3 (21˚), Mitsubishi Tensei White CK 100HY TX shaft

Irons: Mizuno MP-25 (3), Mizuno MP-5 (4-PW), Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120 TX shafts

Wedges:Titleist Vokey SM6 (52˚, 56˚, 60˚), Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour120 X shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron Circle T 350-SSS

Ball:Titleist Pro V1