Paul Dunne & Gavin Moynihan WITB: 2018 GolfSixes

Ireland claimed victory at the 2018 GolfSixes with a 2-0 victory over France in the final at Centurion Club.



Paul Dunne and Gavin Moynihan lost only one of their six matches over the course of the two-day event and were the final wildcard entrants into the second staging of the unique event.

Both of the young Irishmen played close to flawless golf over the course of Saturday and Sunday. The win marks Dunne’s second on the European Tour, following last year’s British masters victory, and Moynihan’s first after securing his tour card at the 2017 Q-School.

Both players uses largely Titleist equipment, including the new Vokey SM7 wedgesand 718 CB irons. Here are the Irishmen’s bags in full:

Paul Dunne – What’s in the bag

Driver:Titleist 917 D3 (9.5˚)

Fairway Wood:Titleist 917 F3 (15˚)

Irons: Titleist 716 T-MB (2-3), Titleist 718 CB (4-P)

Wedges:Titleist Vokey SM7 (52˚ & 58˚)

Putter: Scotty Cameron GoLo S2

Ball:Titleist Pro V1x

Gavin Moynihan – What’s in the bag

Driver:Titleist 917 D3 (9.5˚)

Fairway Wood:Titleist 917 F2 (15˚)

Hybrid: Titleist 816 H1 (19˚)

Irons: Titleist 716 T-MB (4), Titleist 718 CB (5-9)

Wedges:Titleist Vokey SM7 (46˚, 50˚, 54˚ & 50˚)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red

Ball:Titleist Pro V1x