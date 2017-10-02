There are no results available.
Paul Dunne’s winning WITB: 2017 British Masters

By David Cunninghame02 October, 2017
Paul Dunne claimed his maiden European Tour victory after shooting a phenomenal final round 61 at the British Masters.

The Irishman tuned pro back in 2015 after a brilliant Amateur career in which he led the 2015 Open Championship after 54 holes and was part of the winning 2015 Walker Cup team.

Dunne came close to victory earlier on this year when he lost out to Edoardo Molinari in a playoff at the Trophée Hassan II in April. The British Masters was the 24 year old’s 51st start on the European Tour.

Read more -> Titleist 718 AP2, CB, MB review

Paul is a Titleist brand ambassador and uses a full bag of Titleist equipment. He finished the week 10th in the driving distance stats with an average drive of 297 yards with his 917 D3 driver. The Irishman also shone on the greens at Close House, averaging the fewest putts per round with only 26.5 using his Scotty Cameron GoLo S2.

Paul Dunne – What’s in the bag

Driver:Titleist 917 D3 (9.5˚)
Fairway Woods:Titleist 917 F3(15˚)
Hyrbid:Titleist 818 H2
Irons: Titleist 716 T-MB (3), Titleist 718 CB (4-P)
Wedges:Titleist Vokey SM6 (52˚ & 58˚)
Putter: Scotty Cameron GoLo S2
Ball:Titleist Pro V1x

