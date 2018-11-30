search
HomeGearPeter Millar has you covered this Christmas

Gear

Peter Millar has you covered this Christmas

By bunkered.co.uk30 November, 2018
Peter Millar Apparel Christmas golf clothing golf shoes Gear
Peter Millar Christmas Main

No need to panic or anything but tomorrow is the first day of December, which means the Christmas countdown is well and truly on.

Luckily, Peter Millar has you covered when it comes to finding a gift for the golfer in your life this festive season.

The luxury golf lifestyle brand is even giving away a complimentary micro-fleece Crown Seal Beanie on all purchases made through its website - www.petermillar.co.uk - in the lead up to the big day. 

• Peter Millar introduces sophisticated Fall 18 collection

• Did you notice anything unusual about Aaron Rai's Hong Kong Open win?

Here’s a guide to some of the best items you can snap up…

Peter Millar Christmas Polo

CRESTVIEW PRINTED CORK SCREW PERFORMANCE POLO

This exceptional Crown Sport performance polo is lightweight, breathable, quick drying and stretches four ways for maximum comfort on the course. The innovative fabric construction features easy-care for a clean appearance at virtually all times. Styled with a unique novelty print and finished with Sean self-fabric collar and a three-button placket.

RRP: £90

Peter Millar Gale Force

GALE FORCE - STRETCH SOFTSHELL JACKET

Don’t let blustery weather ruin your next round - reach for the Gale Force Stretch Softshell Jacket. Aptly named, this jacket is constructed from premium polyester stretch fabric and features a breathable polyester membrane. This impressive fabric is windproof, water-resistant and warm. It features an extremely quiet construction and soft hand feel and is finished with a two-way zip front closure, welded zip chest pocket and adjustable cuffs.

RRP: £150

• REVIEW - We put the SkyCaddie SX500 to the test

Peter Millar Legacy

LEGACY - SWEATER FLEECE FULL-ZIP JACKET

This sophisticated jacket is crafted from superior polyester fabric and designed with a sweater knit face and a fleece back for extreme warmth. It features performance benefits like easy-care and quick-dry. The suede detailing throughout provides a sophisticated touch, uncommon in performance styles and is finished with a two-way zip front closure, vertical chest pocket, banded cuffs and open bottom.

RRP: £140

• REVIEW - Find out what we made of the new ECCO BIOM G3 shoe

Peter Millar Boddington

BODDINGTON QUARTER-ZIP

Our Boddington quarter-zip is constructed from an exquisite stretch brushed jersey fabric that’s extremely lightweight and comfortable. This impressive fabric provides a soft, supple hand with a brushed interior. Features performance benefits like moisture-wicking, four-way stretch, easy-care and UPF 50+ sun protection. Finished with an open sleeve and bottom hem.

RRP: £100

• Check out the Odyssey Prototype that helped Phil win The Match

Peter Millar Gallivanter Shoe

BROGUE GALLIVANTER GOLF SHOE

The Brogue Gallivanter Golf Shoe is the result of our partnership with G/Fore. This style is expertly crafted from premium waterproof leather that looks incredible, while also being able to withstand the elements you face on the golf course. We designed this Oxford-style shoe with an ultra-soft footbed and padded collar for superior comfort. Features include anti-microbial triple density foam cushion Ortholite sock liner and signature cleat design for optimal on-course traction.

RRP: £195

To browse the entire collection, visit petermillar.co.uk

