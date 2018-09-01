Peter Millar introduces sophisticated Fall 18 Collection

Embracing timeless style with a modern flair and a keen attention to detail, Peter Millar’s Fall 18 collection features a diverse range of innovative styles.



With fresh new colour tones, innovative interpretation of classic patterns, luxury fabrics and a range of high-performance outerwear that delivers the ultimate in stylish winter wear, this new collection is one well worth checking out.

With many standout garments throughout the collection, here is a look at some of the highlights.



ALBATROSS RAIN JACKET - £250

Peter Millar’s lightest, quietest and best performing waterproof jacket. This impressive garment offers incredible protection and ease of movement in the most brutal of conditions via a breathable fabric, protective knit inner layer, four-way stretch and seam-sealed garment construction. Not only that, the modern styling looks great both on and off the course.

GALE FORCE STRETCH SOFTSHELL JACKET - £150

Aptly named, this jacket is constructed from premium polyester stretch fabric and features a breathable polyester membrane. This impressive fabric is windproof, water-resistant and warm. It is also incredibly comfortable thanks to the soft hand feel, while its extremely quiet construction prevents any distractions when playing in the jacket.

LEGACY SWEATER FLEECE FULL-ZIP JACKET - £140

A brilliant option for when the cold weather hits, this sophisticated jacket is crafted from superior polyester fabric and designed with a sweater knit face and a fleece back for extreme warmth. The suede detailing throughout provides its sophisticated touch.

PEMBERTON CHANNEL CORD FULL-ZIP HYBRID - £100

With the increasing popularity of padded outerwear, this hybrid sweater features a horizontal-corded, filled front and back panels to provide core body warmth along with an air of style.



“Every season our team are inspired to improve and innovate in order to meet the demands of our ever-growing customer base,” said Mark Hilton, Peter Millar & G/FORE International Managing Director.

"This outstanding new winter collection, which encompasses a host of new styles, contemporary colours and luxury performance fabrics, showcases our commitment to delivering the best golf attire on the market."

For more information on the full collection, visit petermillar.co.uk