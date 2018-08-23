search
HomeGearPeter Millar unveils new Ryder Cup apparel range

Gear

Peter Millar unveils new Ryder Cup apparel range

By David Cunninghame22 August, 2018
Peter Millar Ryder Cup Ryder Cup 2018 Le Golf National Ryder Cup Europe Apparel Mark Hilton
Peter Millar Shirts

Renowned as one of the world’s leading luxury golf lifestyle brands, Peter Millar has been an Official Licensee with Ryder Cup Europe since 2012, providing avid fans of the biennial event with a bespoke range of stylish apparel and accessories adorned with the iconic Ryder Cup logo.

Now, with the 2018 match at Le Golf National in France less than two months away, golfers looking to enter into the spirit of the event and get behind team Europe, as well as enhance their golfing wardrobes, can purchase from a new bespoke range of stylish Peter Millar men’s and women’s logoed garments

Encompassing everything from luxurious polo shirts, knitwear, layering garments, outerwear and accessories to custom print polos and boxer shorts adorned with mini Eiffel Towers and Ryder Cups, there are Peter Millar garments to suit all tastes. All products can be shipped worldwide.

Peter Millar Shirt 1

Those attending the 2018 Ryder Cup matches between from September 25-30 can also pay a visit to the Peter Millar stand in the official merchandise area at Le Golf National, where the full Ryder Cup range will be on sale.

Peter Millar Shirt 2

Mark Hilton, Peter Millar & G/FORE International Managing Director, commented: “We are incredibly proud of our partnership with Ryder Cup Europe and are looking forward to servicing our customers at Le Golf National, Paris.

"The Ryder Cup range our designers have put together offers a wide variety of styles, luxury and technical fabrics, colours and fits as well as some more fun items, such as our printed Ryder Cup and Eiffel Tower polo shirts.”

To find out more, log-on to petermillar.co.uk or visit the official store on the Ryder Cup website.

