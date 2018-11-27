search
Phil Mickelson wins The Match using Odyssey Prototype putter

Gear

Phil Mickelson wins The Match using Odyssey Prototype putter

By bunkered.co.uk26 November, 2018
Two weeks ago, Danny Willett clinched the DP World Tour Championship using an Odyssey Prototype putter.

On Friday, the putter brand was in the headlines again as Phil Mickelson also used an Odyssey Prototype en route to defeating Tiger Woods in the not-so-thrilling finale of their $9 million showdown at Shadow Creek.

The putter is one of Odyssey’s new Stroke Lab Prototypes in the bag. For the moment, Odyssey is keeping its cards close to its chest about the range but what we do know is that it appears to feature the same White Hot Microhinge face insert introduced in this year’s EXO range and a revolutionary new weighting system.

Mickelson was using a different model to Willett, though, with the putter's head shape similar to the Odyssey Versa #9, which he used for his victory at the WGC-Mexico Championship earlier this year.

Elsewhere in the five-time major winner's bag, he outperformed Woods off the tee using the Callaway Rogue Sub Zero driver and fairway wood, while his irons set-up included three different Callaway models: X Forged in 3-iron and 5-7 irons, Epic Pro in 4-iron and Apex MB 18 in 8-PW.

Here’s Mickelson's bag in full:

Phil Mickelson – What’s in the bag

Driver: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero (9˚)
3-wood: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero (13.5˚)
Irons: Callaway X Forged UT (3), Callaway Epic Pro (4), Callaway X Forged 18 (5-7), Callaway Apex MB 18 (8-PW)
Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy PM Grind (56˚, 60˚ & 64˚)
Putter: Odyssey Prototype
Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X

