Phil Mickelson WITB: 2018 WGC-Mexico Championship

Phil Mickelson's win in Mexico was his first since the 2013 Open Championship at Muirfield, ending a 96 tournament winless streak.



Lefty has also become the oldest player ever to win a WGC event, at the age of 47. The win also marks his 43rd on the PGA Tour.

Mickelson fired a final round 66 to match the 16-under total posted by Justin Thomas, following his incredible hole out for eagle on the 72nd hole. It only took one extra hole to decide the winner, when Thomas couldn’t match Mickelson's par on the par-3 17th.

Phil plays with a full bag of Callaway equipment, including two lob wedges. For the Mack Daddy PM-Grind Wedge, Phil Mickelson worked directly with Callaway’s wedge guru, Roger Cleveland, on the shape and larger groove area to increase their versatility and allow him to take on the toughest short game shots.



Phil also recently switched to from last year’s GBB Epic to the brand new Rogue driver, fairway wood and hybrid. He currently games the lower spinning Sub Zero models in both the driver and fairway wood.

There is no doubt that lefty’s putting was key to his success in Mexico. He plays with Odyssey Versa #9, with a Microhinge face insert, that he first put into the bag the week of the 2016 Ryder Cup. Phil said that it was the easiest transition he’s ever had into a new gamer, and that the insert provided a softer feel and better roll.

Here is a look at his bag in full:

Phil Mickelson - WITB

Driver:Callaway Rogue Sub Zero (9˚), HZRDUS T1100 shaft

Fairway Wood:Callaway Rogue Sub Zero (13.5˚), Fubuki J shaft

Hybrid:Callaway Rogue (19˚), KBS Hybrid shaft

Irons:Callaway Epic Pro (4), Callaway X Forged 18(5-PW), KBS Tour V 125 shafts

Wedges:Callaway Mack Daddy PM Grind (56˚, 60˚, 64˚), KBS Tour V 125 shafts

Putter:Odyssey Versa #9 White

Ball:Callaway Chrome Soft X