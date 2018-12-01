search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearPhotos of new Wilson Staff blades surface online

Gear

Photos of new Wilson Staff blades surface online

By bunkered.co.uk01 December, 2018
Wilson Staff Wilson Wilson irons Irons New Gear Brendan Steele Gary Woodland Hero World Challenge
Wilson Staff Blades 1

If you like blades, you’re going to love these new beauties from Wilson Staff.

The prototype irons were unveiled on Twitter this week by three-time PGA Tour winner Brendan Steele. The 35-year-old American, a long-standing Wilson player, revealed that he had also had a hand in their design.

Wilson Staff Blades 2

The sleek-looking clubs have also gone into the bag of another US player, Gary Woodland, at this week’s Hero World Challenge.

• David Law pens multi-year deal with Wilson

• Winner of Wilson's 'Driver vs Driver 2' revealed

Woodland, who has played without an iron deal since 2015, had previously been using the Titleist 718 irons.

Wilson Staff Blades 3

Little is known as yet about the clubs but, speaking to Andrew Turksy of PGATour.com, a Wilson rep gave some more details.

• Wilson extends eye-catching Infinite putter line

“This is something we have been working on waiting to get a chance to test with our Tour Staff, specifically Brendan Steele,” said the rep. “As it relate to Gary Woodland, he expressed some interest in a new bade and we are happy to supply product for him, or any other tour player, for their personal testing and evalution.”

Related Articles - Wilson Staff

Related Articles - Wilson

Related Articles - Irons

Related Articles - New Gear

Related Articles - Brendan Steele

Related Articles - Gary Woodland

Related Articles - Hero World Challenge

Golf News

Scottish Golf outlines ambitious plans for future at National Conference
It’s here! The 2018 bunkered advent calendar!
REVEALED - The No.1 UK city for business-friendly golf clubs
Andy Sullivan pulls off outrageous trick shot... in his back garden!
How Balfron is winning the membership battle

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Weaken your grip to hit a fade
Callaway
play button
Stand closer to the golf ball at address
Callaway
play button
Commit to each swing
Watch
play button
A more upright posture for more consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow