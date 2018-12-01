Photos of new Wilson Staff blades surface online

If you like blades, you’re going to love these new beauties from Wilson Staff.



The prototype irons were unveiled on Twitter this week by three-time PGA Tour winner Brendan Steele. The 35-year-old American, a long-standing Wilson player, revealed that he had also had a hand in their design.

The sleek-looking clubs have also gone into the bag of another US player, Gary Woodland, at this week’s Hero World Challenge.



Woodland, who has played without an iron deal since 2015, had previously been using the Titleist 718 irons.

Little is known as yet about the clubs but, speaking to Andrew Turksy of PGATour.com, a Wilson rep gave some more details.



“This is something we have been working on waiting to get a chance to test with our Tour Staff, specifically Brendan Steele,” said the rep. “As it relate to Gary Woodland, he expressed some interest in a new bade and we are happy to supply product for him, or any other tour player, for their personal testing and evalution.”