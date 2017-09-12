PING A/W 2017 apparel range boasts industry-leading tech

PING has revealed its 2017 Autumn/Winter apparel range boasting its most technologically advanced men’s and ladies performance collections to date.



The brand has engineered the latest collections to combine industry-leading apparel technologies and performance driven fabrics with detailed craftsmanship and attention to detail to provide unrivalled quality and performance.

The latest collections have the proprietary PING Sensor Platform of performance fabric technologies and the introduction of PrimaLoft® Silver Insulation Active – a lightweight, breathable, thermal insulation with permanent water resistant technology, providing comfort and enhanced performance.

The collection also showcases the continued partnerships with technical waterproof fabric experts Pertex®, with the launch of a new flagship men’s waterproof suit and COOLMAX® fabric technology, which features in specific garments that are all Engineered to Play®.

Here are some highlights from both the men’s and women’s ranges:

Norse Jacket (£140)

Engineered from PrimaLoft® Silver Insulation Active, the Norse jacket takes cold weather protection for golf to a new level.

PrimaLoft® Silver Insulation Active throughout the jacket delivers a lightweight, high-performance thermal insulation, with a permanent water resistant technology, resulting in exceptional warmth, even when wet.

Zero Gravity Tour Suit (Jacket £180 / Trousers £130)

Developed in conjunction with feedback from tour players, the Zero Gravity Tour waterproof suit is constructed from ultra-lightweight Pertex Shield 2.5 layer fabric, offering exceptional levels of stretch and breathability, ensuring complete freedom of movement throughout the swing.

Fully seam-sealed throughout, both the jacket and trousers offer waterproof protection (20,000mm) and guaranteed by PING to be waterproof for three years.

Innis Fleece (£95)

A new addition to the Sensor Warm range is the Innis half-zip performance top. Using an innovative double knit construction between the face and the back of the fabric creates a space that traps air, which provides exceptional insulation to keep golfers warm, even on the coldest days.

The innovative fabric also has a water repellent function, keeping the wearer dry in light showers, while a stretch construction provides additional comfort and freedom of movement.

Barkley Jacket (£80)

Engineered with a lightweight, insulated, ultrasonic quilted front panel, the Barkley jacket offers an excellent warmth-to-weight ratio.

A knitted, brushed back fleece body and sleeves provide insulation and ensure complete freedom of movement throughout the swing.

Crosby Long Sleeve Polo (£60)

Featuring a blend of synthetic and natural fibres, the soft touch Crosby long sleeve polo is the perfect layering solution.

Offering permanent moisture movement properties for long-term performance, the Crosby also features detailed styling in the form of a concealed button down collar and a three-button placket.

Oslo Jacket & Vest (Jacket £140 / Vest £120)

One of the big releases of the ladies range. The Oslo Jacket and Vest are engineered with PrimaLoft® Silver Insulation Active throughout to deliver a lightweight, high-performance thermal insulation, with a permanent water resistant technology, resulting in exceptional warmth, even when wet.

Combining PrimaLoft® Silver Insulation Active with a breathable, stretch and water resistant outer fabric delivers optimum comfort and performance for golfers in all playing conditions.

Tara Top (£65)

Featuring a stylish shaped neck, the Tara top combines moisture movement performance and quick dry properties to deliver a desirable winter layering piece.

With stretch and crease resistant properties, the unique, eye-catching design delivers an elegant, feminine feel, on and off the course.

Emily Trouser (£75)

A new addition to the Sensor Warm platform is the Emily straight leg trouser. A stretch fabric, combined with a water resistant finish, offers the ultimate protection, while a brushed back fabric ensures long lasting comfort and warmth.

Ping A/W 2017 apparel collection

Available: Now

Prices: As listed above

More info:ping.com

Twitter:@PINGTourEurope