Ping G400 fairway wood review

Ping has designed the new G400 fairway woods to give you incredible ball speed off the face and remarkable stopping power coming into the greens.



The big tech talking point with these new fairway woods is the incorporation of a new maraging steel face. Maraging steel is one of the strongest and most flexible alloys in the world, and has allowed the engineers at Ping to create a club face that is 28% thinner and 18% lighter than the previous G range.



What this means is up to about 30% more flexing at impact, making the G400 the hottest and longest fairway wood the brand has ever created. The face texture also helps to boost your distance by reducing spin, and the head’s cascading sole increases face flexing for higher launch.

Ping have also increased the MOI thanks to a higher density back weight and thinner crown than in the G range, making these fairway woods not only incredibly long, but also forgiving and versatile.



I was fitted into the lower spinning Stretch model, designed with a slightly larger head, slightly forward CG and a lower loft of 13˚. There is also an SFT model available for those that want a little bit more help drawing the ball and keeping those shots that tend to veer to the right a little straighter.

Looking down at address the G400 has an appealing rounded shape that is guaranteed to inspire you with confidence. The bolder turbulators on the crown of the club are engineered to increase your club head speed but also help to frame the ball perfectly, and are a handy alignment aid.



For such a low lofted 3-wood the ball flight it gave me was really impressive. It launched high, but with low spin, resulting in some seriously impressive carry distances. Not only that, the ball also came to a pretty quick stop when hitting into the greens from such long range. If you fancy dialling in your ball flight a bit more then the adjustable hosel gives the ability to do so.



One of the G400’s most appealing features is how flush it sits to the ground. The flat sole gave me the confidence to attack the ball as normal from even the tightest of lies.



Off the face it feels solid, even on slightly off-centre strikes, and gives unique clicking sound that is quite loud, but one I really liked.

The impressive distance numbers and fantastic level of forgiveness on offer makes the G400, for me, one of the best fairway woods on the market today. Whether you are a pro or a high handicapper looking for some added help off the tee and coming into par-5s, the G400 is an option you should definitely consider if you're shopping around for a new fairway wood.



Available: Now

Price: £240

More info:ping.com

Twitter:@PINGTourEurope