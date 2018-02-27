There are no results available.
Ping G400 Max driver review

Gear

Ping G400 Max driver review

By David Cunninghame27 February, 2018
Ping’s G400 driver was first spotted out on Tour during last year’s U.S. Open and, as you may remember, it went straight into the bag of several Ping pros, including Bubba Watson, Louis Oosthuizen and Lee Westwood.

The incredibly quick adoption rate for this driver, especially mid-season, made complete sense to me when I first got my hands on the G400.

The incredible level of forgiveness on offer, coupled with a more than modest increase in speed when compared to the G driver, meant that I would have been more than happy to pop it into my bag after hitting only a few shots. It is pretty much the same story with the new G400 Max.

Ping G400 Max 2

Put simply, this is the G400 on forgiveness and MOI steroids. The G400 had a whopping combined MOI of just over 9,000 gram cm2, but the Max has raised this into the stratosphere, reaching a combined MOI of over 9,900 cm2. What this means for golfers everywhere, myself included, is forgiveness like you’ve never seen before.

The head size has been increased from 445cc to 460cc to help create this increased forgiveness and combines with Dragonfly crown technology and the thin, forged face to allow for maximum weight savings.

Read more -> Ping G400 Max driver unleashed

Finally, the high-density tungsten back weight has been repositioned to the far edge of the sole to help drive the CG as low and far back as possible for that incredible forgiveness, as well as a high launch.

Ping G400 Max 3

It isn’t simply increased forgiveness you can expect with the G400 Max. The unique forging and patented heat-treatment process of the new T9S+ face powers a thinner, hotter impact area that is precision machined to elevate ball speed across the entire face.

Watch -> Reviewed: Ping G400 driver & fairway wood

The forged face is also instrumental in producing the powerful feel of the driver. It combines with the Internal rib structure of the clubhead to improve the acoustics and overall feel of the G400 Max driver at impact.

G400 Crown

Despite it’s increase in size, it retains the incredible distance benefits of the G400 thanks to the incredibly fast face, but with the added bonus of helping to provide you with a tighter dispersion.

The feel is much the same as the standard G400: strong, powerful and with a more muted dull sound that sets the G400 range apart from its predecessors. The larger footprint down at address, along with the slight increase in offset helps to make this driver seem more visually forgiving and inspires instant confidence.

Now although the lower spinning G400 LST suits my personal preferences a little more, there is no doubting the fact that the G400 Max has set a new standard for maximum forgiveness in a driver.

Ping G400 Max driver

Price: £389
Lofts: 9˚ & 10.5˚
Shafts: PING Alta CB (counter-balanced) 55 (SR, R, S, X); PING Tour 65, 75 (R, S, X); Alta Distanza 40
ping.com
@PINGTourEurope

