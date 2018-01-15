PING G400 Max driver unleashed

Six months on from the launch of the G400 range, PING has expanded the line with the introduction of ‘the most forgiving driver in golf’.



While the G400 driver, released in July, offers distance through clubhead speed, the new G400 Max is different in that distance is gained through a high MOI from its chunkier shape and 460cc head.

In fact, the forgiveness gains are nearly four times the discretionary weight created by Dragonfly crown technology and the thin, forged face. Its high-density tungsten back weight, meanwhile, wraps around the back of the sole to help push the the combined MOI (heel/toe and high/low) past 9,900gcm2.

This means that the CG position is lower and set further back than any current driver on the market to make it the most forgiving driver in golf – surpassing the current G400 driver.



“Our engineers focused on increasing the forgiveness of the driver while maintaining the distance gains and powerful sound of the original G400 driver,” said PING president John K. Solheim.

“It’s remarkable how long and straight the G400 Max flies. The forgiveness is off the charts and leads to tighter dispersion, which reveals just how consistent your distance and accuracy results will be on the golf course.

“We encourage all golfers to get fit and look closely at their dispersion, not just their one best shot on a launch monitor.”

The added forgiveness has also appealed to a number of tour professionals, including PING pros Aaron Baddeley and Seamus Power, who put the G400 Max in play at last week’s Sony Open in Hawaii.

The unique forging and patented heat-treatment process of the G400 Max’s T9S+ face powers a thinner, hotter impact area that is precision machined to elevate ball speed across the entire face. The forged face was also instrumental in producing the powerful feel of the driver.

PING G400 Max driver

Available: Pre-order now

Price: £389

Lofts: 9˚ & 10.5˚

Shafts: PING Alta CB (counter-balanced) 55 (SR, R, S, X); PING Tour 65, 75 (R, S, X); Alta Distanza 40

More info:ping.com

Twitter:@PINGTourEurope