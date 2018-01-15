There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGearPING G400 Max driver unleashed

Gear

PING G400 Max driver unleashed

By Martin Inglis15 January, 2018
Ping Ping G400 Drivers
Ping G400 Max Hero

Six months on from the launch of the G400 range, PING has expanded the line with the introduction of ‘the most forgiving driver in golf’.

While the G400 driver, released in July, offers distance through clubhead speed, the new G400 Max is different in that distance is gained through a high MOI from its chunkier shape and 460cc head.

In fact, the forgiveness gains are nearly four times the discretionary weight created by Dragonfly crown technology and the thin, forged face. Its high-density tungsten back weight, meanwhile, wraps around the back of the sole to help push the the combined MOI (heel/toe and high/low) past 9,900gcm2.

This means that the CG position is lower and set further back than any current driver on the market to make it the most forgiving driver in golf – surpassing the current G400 driver.

Read more - PING G700 irons: First Look

Ping G400 Max Crown

Read more - PING Glide 2.0 Stealth wedges unveiled

“Our engineers focused on increasing the forgiveness of the driver while maintaining the distance gains and powerful sound of the original G400 driver,” said PING president John K. Solheim.

“It’s remarkable how long and straight the G400 Max flies. The forgiveness is off the charts and leads to tighter dispersion, which reveals just how consistent your distance and accuracy results will be on the golf course.

“We encourage all golfers to get fit and look closely at their dispersion, not just their one best shot on a launch monitor.”

Read more - PING Vault 2.0 putters: Your complete guide

Ping G400 Max Heel

The added forgiveness has also appealed to a number of tour professionals, including PING pros Aaron Baddeley and Seamus Power, who put the G400 Max in play at last week’s Sony Open in Hawaii.

The unique forging and patented heat-treatment process of the G400 Max’s T9S+ face powers a thinner, hotter impact area that is precision machined to elevate ball speed across the entire face. The forged face was also instrumental in producing the powerful feel of the driver.

PING G400 Max driver

Available: Pre-order now
Price: £389
Lofts: 9˚ & 10.5˚
Shafts: PING Alta CB (counter-balanced) 55 (SR, R, S, X); PING Tour 65, 75 (R, S, X); Alta Distanza 40
More info:ping.com
Twitter:@PINGTourEurope

Related Articles - Ping

Related Articles - Ping G400

Related Articles - Drivers

Related Articles - Latest New Gear

-

Golf News

Sky Sports extends Masters TV deal
The Masters

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

EXCLUSIVE Abu Dhabi with Rory, DJ & co ‘surreal’, says PGA pro
Tom Buchanan

By Martin Inglis

Rory McIlroy plays down heart irregularity
Rory McIlroy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Adam Scott to go links golf crazy ahead of 2018 Open
Adam Scott

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

PGA Tour pro ‘embarrassed’ by anti-doping violation
Brad Fritsch

By Martin Inglis

Rory McIlroy puts $13m Florida home up for sale
Pics

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Does lifting weights increase chance of injury for golfers?
Rory McIlroy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

17 pros who will set the golf world alight in 2018
Lists

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

EXCLUSIVE 'I don't see slow play as a problem massively' - Howell
david howell

By Martin Inglis

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Keep working on the right things
Watch
play button
A quick drill from Denis Pugh that will help your game
Watch
play button
Stand taller at address says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Fix your grip with Denis Pugh
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below