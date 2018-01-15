PING G700 irons: First Look

PING has launched new game-improvement irons for 2018, with a number of technologies combining to make the G700 line the brand’s longest and highest-flying iron to date.



The first of these technologies is the irons’ hollow-body construction, which increases face flexing to achieve a higher trajectory with enhanced power and sound.

The hollow-body construction of the 17-4 stainless steel head allows for a design that positions weight away from the face, creating a frame for metal-wood-like flexing and high COR to greatly increase ball speed and produce launch results that promise to amaze golfers.

Also helping to increase ball speed is the machined C300 maraging steel face, which is also used in the G400 fairway woods, hybrids and crossovers. It’s one of the strongest alloys in the world and is commonly used in industries where strength and flexibility are necessities.



Extreme perimeter weighting on the toe and shaft helps increase forgiveness, while the forgiving sole design enables better turf interaction to improve ball striking.

“The desire for golfers to hit their irons further continues to grow,” said PING president John K. Solheim.

“We want to provide options that greatly increase distance without sacrificing other performance attributes, such as consistency, forgiveness and feel. With the G700 iron, we’ve been able to accomplish all of that in a very appealing design with a sound that screams distance from the moment golfers hit it.”



“We’re seeing significant ball-speed increases in the G700 while maintaining the consistency and control golfers need to improve their iron play.

“It also has a great overall look, especially at address, and a premium finish. When golfers hit it, they’ll experience a sensation and sound that’s unlike any they’ve ever felt or heard.”

PING G700 irons

Available: Pre-order now

Price: £149 per iron w/steel shaft; £159 per iron w/graphite shaft

Shafts: Stock steel shaft – PING AWT 2.0 (R, S, X); Stock graphite shafts – Alta CB (counter-balanced) powered by AWT; UST Recoil 760 ES SMACWRAP (A); UST Recoil 780 ES SMACWRAP (R, S)

