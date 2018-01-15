PING Glide 2.0 Stealth wedges unveiled

The original PING Glide wedges were a revelation when they were released three years ago. And, after the success of last year’s Glide 2.0 model, PING has updated the popular line further for 2018 with the Glide 2.0 Stealth.



The wedges, comprising a 8620 carbon steel head and precision-milled grooves, deliver a softer feel and higher-spinning shots for greater control.

They also boast a tour-inspired Stealth finish, which has less glare and makes the head appear smaller.

It is applied using a QPQ (Quench Polish Quench) process for added durability. This wedge fits the game and the eye of players for whom performance and appearance go hand in hand.



A precision wheel-cut half groove near the lead edge on the 56˚, 58˚ and 60˚ improves contact with the ball (specifically low on the face) to significantly increase spin and control from all conditions.

The wheel-cut milling process was developed by PING’s engineering and manufacturing teams to enable grooves with a sharper edge radius, which increases interaction with the cover of the ball at impact, creating more friction for improved spin and trajectory control.

“The tour player response has been exceptional,” said Solheim. “The players’ first comment about the Stealth finish, which not only looks cool, they like how it makes the head appear smaller and it limits reflections on bright days. Once they feel it and see how much spin and control the grooves provide, the wedges go straight in the bag.”

The patented design is offered in four sole grinds (SS, WS, ES and TS) to ensure Glide 2.0 Stealth wedges can be fit to a golfer’s divot depth or attack angle and most common turf conditions.

But how do you know which sole grind is right for you? Here are some details which could help you.

SS Grind (46˚- 60˚)

An all-purpose mid-bounce sole with heel and trail edge relief to create versatility on touch shots around the green. Ideal for moderate attack angles and divots. Fits most golfers.

WS Grind (54˚- 60˚)

A full-sole design that provides turf security for players with a steep angle of attack. The reduced camber and added width prevent digging.

TS Grind (58˚- 60˚)

A PING WRX-inspired design based on the Tour-proven half-moon grind. The TS grind facilitates shot making and precision from even the most difficult lies. The heel relief allows shots to be executed with an open face to difficult pins or from firm lies without fear of the lead edge sitting too high.

ES Grind (54˚- 60˚)

Eye 2-inspired sole design provides the ultimate in bunker performance, resulting from the classic dish profile and the tapered hosel. A refined lead edge upgrades all-round performance with the iconic ES grind.

PING Glide 2.0 Stealth wedges

Available: Pre-order now

Price: £130 per club w/steel shaft; £140 per club w/graphite shaft

Shafts: Stock steel shaft – PING AWT 2.0 Wedge; Stock graphite shaft – PING CFS 65/70/80 (Soft R, R, S)

ping.com

@PINGTourEurope