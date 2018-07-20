A first look at the Ping i500 & i210 irons

Continuing its reputation as a leader in high-performance iron designs engineered to provide the exceptional distance, forgiveness and precision today’s golfer demands, PING has today introduced the i500 and i210 irons.

i500

The i500’s body is constructed from 17-4 stainless steel and features an incredibly strong and flexible forged C300 maraging steel face insert. It is this advanced, multi material, metalwood like construction that is the real engine of these irons.

Maraging steel is a material we have already seen used in Ping’s G400 fairways, hybrids, crossover and the G700 irons. It is three times stronger than the face of the i210 irons.



The precision milled, forged face also features variable face thickness to improve forgiveness, by giving consistent ball speeds across the face, and is plasma welded onto the steel body.



The i500’s unique design enables an extreme amount of face flexing when compared to conventionally designed player’s irons and about five times more when compared to the i210 model.

The incredibly high COR this creates is coupled with the clubhead’s high launching properties to deliver an incredibly powerful ball flight and some truly ridiculous carry distances.

Ping also says this iron defies logic. Despite its relatively strong loft specs, the way in which the face flexes enables a high launch with lower spin.

What makes the i500 unique to Ping is its clean and compact appearance. The muscle blade look features about the same offset at the iBlade and a similar blade length to the i210. It has a modern and striking appearance that is bound to suit the eye of just about any golfer.



In essence the i500 is a mini G700 or G400 crossover. It leverages the same technologies and design principles of these clubs, but packages them in a small head that will suit the eye of the better player. You will be shocked at the level of power these clubheads deliver.



i210

Replacing the popular i200 iron, the i210 has been designed with focus on precision, feel, turf interaction and ultimate distance control.



The shape and overriding concept has remained largely unchanged, but Ping has really focussed on improving the overall feel of the i210, as well as improving the level of control and the aesthetics.

The i210 now features 30% more activated elastomer within the head, which is also 50% softer than before, to help deliver a buttery soft sound and feel at impact. The activated elastomer also comes into contact with the clubface 25% more than its predecessor.

In terms of performance you can expect great control in the short to mid irons and also a little bit of extra distance with the longer irons.

Another key focus with the i210 is the refined shape and crisper edges of the irons. The face and grooves are precision milled as is the cavity, giving it a high-end appearance.



Tighter groove spacing in the pitching wedge and U-wedge provides greater precision and helps prevent fliers on shots where control matters most. A new hydropearl chrome 2.0 finish repels water to greatly improve consistency from the rough and wet conditions.This new finish is also featured in the i500 irons.



Ping says...



“Unlike a lot of irons on the market, PING irons are created without sacrificing the performance attributes all golfers need to improve the distance, accuracy and consistency they require from their iron play,” said John K. Solheim, PING President.



“In the i500 and i210, we’re offering two distinctly different technology platforms to give golfers additional choices and fitting options. The i500 delivers unbelievable distance with amazingly high ball flights. In our testing, some golfers gained as much as 15 yards with the i500. In the i210 iron, we focused on designing a club that ensures a soft, buttery feel with the distance precision to attack flagsticks."

Available:Now

Price:i500 £149 (steel), £159 (graphite); i210 £126 (steel), £136 (graphite)

