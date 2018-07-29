search
HomeGearPING introduces new Prodi G range just for kids

Gear

PING introduces new Prodi G range just for kids

By David Cunninghame29 July, 2018
Ping Prodi G Ping junior golf junior equipment Equipment New Gear John K. Solheim
Ping Prodi G Main

As part of its new “Get Golf Growing” programme, Ping has introduced the brand-new Prodi G junior club line, engineered with the same technologies of its adult line and inspired by its commitment to introduce more kids into the game.

The innovative programme - an industry-first for junior golf equipment - offers custom-fit and custom-built junior clubs that include a one-time, no-cost adjustment to sets of five clubs or more. 

It also helps address an all-too-common occurrence that results in a lot of junior golfers playing clubs not suited to their games.

Prodi G Set 2

In developing the new products, PING’s Fitting Science team created a junior fitting chart (a variation of the company’s iconic colour code chart developed nearly 50 years ago) that takes into account a junior’s height and wrist-to-floor measurement to determine the appropriate lie angle and club length. 

The Prodi G clubs are recommended for juniors ranging in height from 4'5" to 5'2" and can be ordered in custom lengths based on the results of a fitting session.

The custom-engineered set is comprised of 11 clubs: a 15⁰ titanium driver, 22⁰ fairway wood, 27⁰ hybrid, perimeter-weighted irons (6-9, PW), two specialty wedges (52⁰ & 56⁰) and a blade-style putter. 

The lightweight clubs can be ordered in any combination and all are custom built at PING’s European headquarters. Two sizes of the Hoofer Prodi G carry bags can be purchased separately.

Prodi G Set

“The Prodi G junior clubs are engineered by the same teams that design our adult clubs. They feature a lot of the same technologies and undergo the same rigorous testing as all of our products,” said John K. Solheim, PING President. 

“From a performance standpoint, our research reveals the clubs far out-perform the competitive junior sets on the market, including the Prodi G driver being 15 yards longer with a moment of inertia that’s 50% higher than the top-selling junior driver.”

Driver: £215

Fairway Wood: £110

Hybrid: £90

Irons: £60 per iron (graphite only)

Wedges: £60 per wedge (graphite only)

Putter: £60

Hoofer Prodi G Golf Bags: £120

Prodi G Driver 2

