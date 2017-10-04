There are no results available.
HomeGearPING introduces new Sigma G putter models

Gear

PING introduces new Sigma G putter models

By David Cunninghame04 October, 2017
Ping Ping Sigma G Putters
Sigma G H

PING has expanded its popular Sigma G series of putters with two new highly forgiving mallets, the Craz-E and Tyne H.

Both models feature PING’s patented True Roll Face Technology and a multi-piece face engineered with an innovative material commonly used in the soles of high-performance athletic shoes. The entire Sigma G line has been designed to offer significant improvements in feel, alignment and overall putting performance.

Sigma Gcraz E Face Beauty Render

The Craz-E design (above) has been a favourite of tour pros for several years with more than 70 winning versions showcased in the PING Gold Putter Vault, including three major titles.

Its proven performance relies on a ball-width centre sight line, and significant heel-toe and back weighting to achieve a high MOI for maximising stability and balance.

Sigma Gtyne H Address Render

The Tyne H (above) is distinguished from the original Tyne by an Anser-style hosel to fit a slight-arc stroke and create offset, plus a top-rail sight line that is white on a Black Nickel finish for contrast and easy alignment.      

Read more -> Ping Sigma G range boasts 15 models

“By broadening the options for golfers with the Craz-E, an enduring classic, and the eye-catching Tyne H, we’re able to introduce more players of all abilities to the phenomenal feel and full-face forgiveness of the Sigma G putters,” said John A. Solheim, PING Chairman & CEO.

Sigma G Anser Face Explode Illustration

The Sigma G face inserts are made of Pebax Elastomer, a lightweight, high-energy-return compound that provides the putters a uniquely soft yet responsive feel, while PING’s True Roll Face Technology covers the face to provide confidence and full-face forgiveness.

Precision milled from 6061 aerospace-grade aluminium, the face pattern varies in depth and pitch to improve performance and touch on putts of every length.

Sigma Gcraz E Address Render

The Craz-E and Tyne H join 16 previously released blades, mid-mallets and mallets available to fit any stroke type, preferred look, and alignment style. All are finished in Platinum or Black Nickel and feature a contrasting face tone to assist in setup and alignment consistency.

Two proprietary PING Pistol tapered grips are available with each putter. The PP60 (midsize, flat front with tapered contour) and PP62 (oversize, more rounded shape) are engineered to fit the contours of the hands

Available: Now
Price: £175 (Adjustable-length shafts £24 upcharge)
More info:ping.com
Twitter:@PINGTourEurope

