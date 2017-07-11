Ping launch new G400 product range

Ping have officially launched their new G400 product range.

First spotted at last month's U.S. Open, Ping have made some significant changes and introduced new technologies to each product in order to seriously increase both distance and forgiveness.

The new G400 driver received instant validation from some of the world’s best players, with 12 pros, including Lee Westwood and Bubba Watson, opting to put the G400 in the bag as soon as they could get their hands on it at the U.S. Open.

“The G400 driver is a prime example of how our engineering team looks at every single detail of a club to ensure we are optimising each design variable so golfers can improve performance,” said John A. Solheim, Ping Chairman & CEO.

The multi-material design combines reduced drag, a forged face to increase speed and distance, and a tungsten back weight to produce Ping’s fastest, most forgiving driver ever.

G400 Fairway woods

Ping has incorporated a new maraging steel face into the G400 fairway woods that is 28% thinner and 18% lighter than the previous G range. Maraging steel is one of the strongest and most flexible alloys in the world, delivering faster ball speeds that helps to launch the ball farther, higher and straighter.

Ping have also increased the MOI thanks to a higher density back weight and thinner crown than in the G range, making these fairway woods not only incredibly long, but also forgiving and versatile.

G400 Hybrids

The G400 hybrids combine the same maraging steel faces of the fairway woods with CG optimisation to deliver more distance and forgiveness. The ultra thin crown has allowed Ping’s engineers to save weight and strategically re-locate it within the clubhead for even more forgiveness.

They provide the ideal option for effective distance gapping with your mid-to-long shots and are available in 2 to 6 iron loft options.

G400 Crossover

Carrying on from the huge success of it’s predecessor (G Crossover), the G400 Crossover offers a higher, longer flight for fantastic stopping power coming into the greens thanks to a new, highly flexible, maraging steel face. The feel through the turf has been vastly improved thanks to its thinner sole design and the addition of tungsten weighting in the toe has helped to increase forgiveness and provide tighter dispersion.

G400 Irons

Ping say that thanks to increased ball speeds, higher launch and increased stopping power, the G400 irons offer “tour-player type performance with the forgiveness you need to find the putting surface more often.”

The COR-Eye technology has been updated to generate the faster ball speeds and combines with the Toprail Undercut Cavity to amplify and expand face flexing, in turn launching the ball higher and farther.

The premium hydropearl chrome finish has helped to improve turf interaction by reducing friction by 40% and maintaining optimum launch and spin, especially in wet conditions and rough.

Available: July, 27

Price: Drivers £389, Fairway woods £240, Hybrids & Crossover £200 and Irons £110 (per iron)

More info: ping.com

Twitter:@PingTourEurope