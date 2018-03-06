There are no results available.
Ping unveils SS18 men's performance apparel collection

Gear

Ping unveils SS18 men’s performance apparel collection

By David Cunninghame06 March, 2018
Ping’s new, performance driven 2018 Spring/Summer men’s apparel range has been has engineered to combine the finest performance fabrics with the craftsmanship and unrivalled attention to detail that are synonymous with the brand.

Within this new collection are a variety of items that feature Ping’s innovative Sensor platform, a technological system designed to ensure that every garment worn is specifically engineered to respond to the body’s requirements and the demands of the game, whatever the conditions.

Polo 1To3

At the heart of the new polo shirt collection are three new, striking colour stories; ‘Disruption’, ‘Drift Away’ and ‘Purple Haze’.

Punchy and bold, ‘Disruption’ makes an impression by pairing vibrant imperial blue with pops of orange burst. This combines with core navy and white to create a striking on-course statement.

‘Drift Away’ features a cool seafoam green as the lead colour, creating a modern and contemporary collection.

Read more -> Ping G400 Max driver review

‘Purple Haze’ is a versatile collection that offers a sophisticated palette, combining shades of rich plum with cool celestial blue and navy.

Incorporating Sensor Cool technology, the direction of the collection’s polo shirts is showcased by the Harper (£55), Quinn (£35) and Theodore (£50).

These designs combine moisture movement performance, quick drying, stretch and crease resistant properties, with a tailored fit and attention to detail throughout. This results in a range of comfortable, stylish and performance driven designs for the golfer, both on and off the course.

Trou 1And2

Complementing the new Spring/Summer collection is the introduction of Tekfit® waistband technology to the Bradley trouser/short (£60) and Hendrick short (£60). This cutting-edge innovation provides up to two inches of additional waistband stretch for superior comfort, flexibility and freedom of movement. 

Jack 1And2

The Knowles sweater (£80) is engineered from soft-touch merino and showcases a heather coloured block fleck design. Its technical benefits are highlighted by natural thermal and moisture moving properties.

Finally the new and innovative Delta jacket (£80) is engineered for optimum performance in windy conditions. This exceptionally lightweight, windproof garment also offers superior water resistance, while Advanced stretch fabrics and additional venting, for enhanced breathability, make this an essential, year-round jacket. 

Ping SS18 men’s performance apparel collection

Available: Now
ping.com
@PINGTourEurope

