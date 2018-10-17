PING unveils stunning new Sigma 2 putter series

Everybody loves a PING putter, right?

That’s why we reckon you’re going to love the brand’s incredible new Sigma 2 series.

The line-up was unveiled today, comprising nine different putters and with a focus on a softer feel and lively response through multi-layer face technology, as well as a newly designed adjustable-length shaft.

But don’t just take our word for it. Listen to John K. Solheim, PING president, who has described the Sigma 2 range as being “engineered to bring a new level of performance and excitement to our putter line”.

“As we do with every product, we combined our extensive technical knowledge gathered over our nearly 60-year history with the needs of the everyday golfer,” said Solheim.



“In the Sigma 2, along with the new face design that’s both very soft and responsive, this approach includes providing golfers the ability to customise their shaft length by introducing a simple and intuitive adjustable-shaft-length technology that is a standard feature of every putter in the line.”



Solheim added that PING’s own research discovered that eight out of ten players are playing the wrong-length putters and losing strokes as a result.



“That’s a staggering statistic to us and one we’ve made easy for golfers to solve with the Sigma 2,” added Solheim. “Golfers will see a significant improvement in their putting consistency if they use a putter length customised to their game.”

Before we get to each individual putter, let’s take a look at the three key bits of science in the line-up.







Dual-Durometer Face

The soft, responsive feel in the Sigma 2 putter range is the result of an innovative dual-durometer PEBAX face material.

The softer front layer ensures the precision necessary for shorter, delicate must-makes. The firmer back layer offers the solid feedback and distance control required for holing longer-range putts and improving overall consistency. Touch and pace are further improved with PING’s patented TR face pattern, which varies in depth and pitch to speed up off-centre impacts for consistent ball speeds.







USGA-Conforming, Adjustable-Length Shaft

The adjustable-length shaft is light-weight, easy to use and sleekly concealed beneath the grip, allowing golfers to customise length between 32" and 36" to fit their stroke and posture.

The process is quick and intuitive through the use of an adjustment tool that inserts into the top of the grip. One full turn causes approximately a quarter-inch adjustment up or down, and the grip remains perfectly aligned during the adjustment process.

PING Pistol Grip Options

Three proprietary PING grip designs allow golfers to dial in their optimal fit and feel.

Listed from smallest to largest diameter: The PP60 is midsize and lightweight, designed to fit the contours of the hands with flats on the top and sides.

Slightly heavier, the PP61 has an exaggerated pistol shape and is inspired by the popular PP58 grip. The PP62, while still lightweight, has a larger, more rounded shape to promote quieter hands.

Ready to see the new putters?

