PING Vault 2.0 putters: Your complete guide

Gear

PING Vault 2.0 putters: Your complete guide

By Martin Inglis15 January, 2018
Ping Putters
Ping Putters

PING has released its next generation of 100%-milled putters that are crafted and engineered to provide tour-calibre touch and performance.

All of the putters in the Vault 2.0 range boast the patented True Roll Technology, which ensures full-face forgiveness and a soft feel for consistent ball-speed performance, plus a new custom-weighting system.

The new system offers sole weight options in steel (standard weight head), tungsten (15g heavier than standard) and aluminum (15g lighter than standard) to match a golfer’s feel and balance preferences.

“The PING Vault 2.0 putters are luxurious works of art that are engineered to perform,” said PING president John K. Solheim. “The craftsmanship and materials used in our milling and finishing processes ensure premium, eye-catching designs that appeal to the most discerning golfers. The ability to customise the weights provides golfers a putter uniquely built to fit their game.”

All of the models are fit for stroke and designed with varying alignment aids to fit a golfer’s preferred look and alignment style. They also all have an RRP of £275.

Here’s a closer look at each of the putters in the range and their specifications.

Dale Anser (Blade)

Vault2 Putter Anser Face Copper

• 350g, fully machined 303 stainless steel
• Available in Copper, Platinum or Stealth finish
• Slight Arc
• 35" std. length, 3º std. loft, lie angle adjustable +-4º

Voss (Blade)

Vault2 Putter Voss Face Stealth

• 350g, fully machined 303 stainless steel
• Available in Stealth finish (Copper or Platinum available special order)
• Slight Arc
• 35" std. length, 3º std. loft, lie angle adjustable +-4º

B60 (Blade)

Vault2 Putter B60 Face Stealth

• 355g, fully machined 303 stainless steel
• Available in Stealth or Copper finish (Platinum available special order)
• Slight Arc
• 35" std. length, 3º std. loft, lie angle adjustable +-4º

ZB (Blade)

Vault2 Putter Zb Face Platinum

• 350g, fully machined 303 stainless steel
• Available in Platinum (Copper or Stealth available special order)
• Slight Arc
• 35" std. length, 3º std. loft, lie angle adjustable +-4º

Piper (Mid-Mallet)

Vault2 Putter Piper Face Stealth

• 360g, fully machined 303 stainless steel
• Available in Stealth finish (Copper or Platinum available special order)
• Slight Arc or Straight
• 35" std. length, 3º std. loft, lie angle adjustable +-2º

Ketsch (Mallet)

Vault2 Putter Ketsch Face Stealth

• 365g, fully machined 6061 aluminum head, stainless steel sole plate
• Available in Stealth finish (Slate finish available special order)
• Slight Arc or Straight
• 35" std. length, 3º std. loft, lie angle adjustable +-2º

For more information on the range, visit ping.com or follow @PINGTourEurope on Twitter.

