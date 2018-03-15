PowaKaddy announces 2018 Cart Bag Range

PowaKaddy has launched a stunning new 2018 cart bag range, packed with impressive makeovers to its popular Premium, Deluxe and Lite Edition models, as well as an incredible new Dri-Edition cart bag with unrivalled waterproof protection.



Based on trends and inspirations from industries both inside and outside the golfing market, PowaKaddy’s expert R&D team have instilled a classy look to the brand’s new cart bag range, with an elegant gunmetal theme featuring across all 15 models.

Each model in PowaKaddy's most comprehensive cart bag range features Key Lock technology to fit perfectly onto any PowaKaddy electric or push trolley.

The new Premium Edition maintains all its features that have proven popular with golfers in recent years, whilst four brand new colour options have been introduced. The feature-backed bag utilises vinyl and PU materials in its construction and offers 14 full-length dividers, seven spacious storage pockets and a PowaKaddy E-Zee Lift Handle.

Three striking colour combinations are brand new for the Deluxe Edition in 2018. Boasting 14 full-length dividers and seven convenient storage pockets, the Deluxe – made from a nylon, polyester and vinyl construction – offers golfers a sleek option to combine with a trolley.



The perfect lightweight option, the Lite Edition welcomes three new vibrant colourways, incorporating 14 full-length dividers, seven storage pockets and the unique PowaKaddy E-Zee Lift Handle.

Finally, the new Dri-Edition bag boasts a hydrostatic-rated fabric of over 10,000mm, which is four times the performance of most waterproof bags found on the market. Using a super-lightweight Nylon fabric, as well as superior seam-sealing methods and a special coating, the new Dri-Edition bag is one of only a few models on the market with a 10,000mm hydrostatic pressure rating.

We’re really excited about our new cart bag range for 2018, which is undoubtedly the best we’ve ever produced. The entire line has benefited from a tremendous amount of work undertaken by our R&D team who have looked at trends in different industries across the world to deliver a truly stunning new look,” explained PowaKaddy Marketing Manager Mei Tierney.



She continued, “with its incredible waterproof protection, the Dri-Edition is undoubtedly the jewel in the crown. But with the feature-packed Premium bag, the sleek Deluxe and the Lite model, there really is something for every type of golfer in the new range.”

PowaKaddy 2018 Cart Bag Range

Available: Now

Price: Dri-Edition £229.99 Premium Edition £179.99 Deluxe Edition £149.99 Lite Edition £119.99

powakaddy.co.uk

@PowaKaddy_Golf

