PowaKaddy has launched the world’s first golf trolley with fully integrated GPS.



Following the success of the Freeway range in 2016, the FW7s GPS introduces GPS technology ensuring golfers can manage their game from their trolley without using any external devices.

The FW7s GPS delivers fast, accurate distances to the front, middle and back of the green at more than 30,000 golf courses worldwide. They also provide other pinpoint details like precise distances to hazards without the need to take out your phone for every shot.

The integrated GPS automatically locates the course where you are playing with no fees, subscriptions or additional downloads required.

Mei Tierney, PowaKaddy marketing manager, said: “We’re really, really excited about our integrated GPS technology and what it means for the performance-focused golfer.



“Golfers can manage their game from their trolley handle without the need for getting any other device out their bag or pocket – a real landmark moment for the electric trolley industry.

“As the GPS is built into the trolley handle, we believe it offers a reliable source of distance measurement that is irrespective of mobile signal, battery or internet data.”

As a clever add-on, a built-in digital scorecard tracks your score, while also saving your rounds to build a performance history.

The FW7s GPS also has a demo mode so you can test out the product before taking it out on the course.

Tierney added: “It has all the features of our award-winning Freeway range, while the fully-integrated, high performance GPS delivers much more than just distances to the pin.



“We also believe the FW7s GPS offers an extremely attractive offer for serious golfers, particularly when you consider the high performance GPS technology is on offer for just an extra £120.”

Like the FW7s, there is a stunning 3.5” widescreen display that incorporates a calorie counter to tell the golfer the number of calories burned during a round.

The model also has a wireless Plug ’n’ Play battery system, which comes with either an 18-hole or 36-hole PowaKaddy lithium battery. The FW7s GPS comes in gun metal silver with a choice of brushed silver or carbon graphite trims.

PowaKaddy FW7s GPS trolley





Available: Now

Price: £749.99

More info:powakaddy.co.uk

Twitter:@PowaKaddy_Golf