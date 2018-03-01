There are no results available.
HomeGearPowaKaddy launches 2018 Freeway range

Gear

PowaKaddy launches 2018 Freeway range

By David Cunninghame01 March, 2018
Fw7S 2018

PowaKaddy has once again made several impressive upgrades to its revolutionary and celebrated Freeway electric trolley range, with classy new FW3s and FW5s models joining the flagship FW7s trolley for 2018. 

The new FW3s and FW5s were created with the help of feedback from avid golfers and leading retailers across the world.

0003 15 2018 Powakaddy Fw3S White 18 Hole

PowaKaddy’s new FW3s is the perfect entry-level model. A new 2.3” Full colour Widescreen display, digital power gauge and battery fuel indicator have been incorporated, along with a new whisper quiet, yet powerful 230W motor.

Fw3S Handle

The FW5s comes with a new 2.8” mid-size full colour widescreen display, a digital power gauge, battery fuel indicator, odometer, digital clock, trip/time indicator, yards/metres selection and an integrated USB charging port. 

The new whisper quiet motor is 230 watt, whilst an Automatic Distance Function (ADF) feature allows the trolley to be sent distances of 15, 30 and 45 yards/metres.

0011 17 2018 Powakaddy Fw5S Gun Metal 18 Hole

Both the FW5s and FW7s trolleys have been enhanced with a classy Gunmetal colour for 2018, adding to their aspirational image, whilst the FW3s will be available in Polar white and Classic black options.

“The Freeway family has very much become a brand of its own,” said PowaKaddy CEO David Catford. 

We always strive to develop and innovate the range by adding new features that ultimately deliver more value for the golfer.

- PowaKaddy CEO David Catford

He continued, “we always strive to develop and innovate the range by adding new features that ultimately deliver more value for the golfer – the 2018 Freeway range does just that. We’re particularly excited about the new FW3s and FW5s which offer stunning display screens and other new features at no extra cost to the consumer.”

0005 17 2018 Powakaddy Fw5S Gun Metal 18 Hole 1

Available in both 18 and 36 hole battery options that are backed by a full five-year warranty, the ultra-powerful and supremely-reliable PowaKaddy Lithium battery boasts an integrated Battery Management System that protects the life of the battery and provides up to five times longer lifespan than lead acid equivalents.

PowaKaddy 2018 Freeway range

Available: Now
Price: FW3s £499.99, FW5s £549.99, FW7s £629.99
powakaddy.co.uk
@PowaKaddy_Golf

