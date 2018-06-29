PowaKaddy launches amazing FREE BAG promotion

Top electric golf trolley brand PowaKaddy has launched an exciting cart bag promotion to kick-start the summer season.



Golfers will receive a top of the range cart bag free of charge when they purchase a PowaKaddy FW7s or FW7s EBS trolley.

Golfers who buy one of the trolleys between Friday, July 6, and Sunday, August 12, will be entitled to a free-of-charge, top-of-the-range PowaKaddy cart bag worth up to £229.99 RPP.

As part of the promotion, golfers will get to choose their preferred cart bag, having an option of the Premium or waterproof Dri Edition bag.

The most popular bag in the brand’s stable, the Dri Edition bag, above, boasts a high-tech 10,000mm waterproof fabric that has four times the performance of most waterproof bags on the market. It uses a superior seam-sealing technology which provides unrivalled year-round performance.

Meanwhile, the Premium Edition bag, pictured above, is constructed from lightweight vinyl and PU materials and offers the widest range of features including seven spacious storage pockets and an external putter bay.



PowaKaddy’s UK sales manager David Howse commented: “The PowaKaddy cart bags complement our electric trolleys perfectly. Golfers who have a matching set of cart bag and trolley tend to enjoy using the products more as they are able to take full advantage of the features and benefits they have to offer, such as the PowaKaddy Key Lock system, which easily secures the bag and electric trolley together without any hassle.

“We are looking forward to launching the promotion and hope to make these benefits more available to a wide range of golfers.”

To find out more, log-on to powakaddy.com