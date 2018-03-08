PowaKaddy launches the advanced Compact C2i

Following the phenomenal introduction of the Compact C2 in 2017, PowaKaddy has taken the compact-folding electric trolley sector onto the next level, with the new Compact C2i.



The Compact C2i boasts PowaKaddy’s Simple-2-Fold mechanism that has proved incredibly popular since its launch last year. In fact, last year's C2 was PowaKaddy’s fastest selling electric trolley launched in the last four years.

New for the C2i is a 2.8” mid-size full colour widescreen that offers a visually stunning display. It can be set up and packed away in just two simple folds, whilst at 9.4kg, it offers one of the lightest options in its product category.

In addition to its incredibly simple compact-folding mechanism, the Compact C2i also offers a host of other features and a three-year warranty.



A USB Charging Port facilitates the charging of GPS devices and smartphones. Plus there is also a special compartment for balls, tees and pencils, which sits conveniently above the trolley handle for easy access. An integrated scorecard holder and a soft touch handle can adjust to three different positions to fit the height of your hand.

By introducing a larger, full colour widescreen display, the C2i offers golfers the classiest compact-folding trolley around. - PowaKaddy CEO, David Catford

We have been overwhelmed by the popularity of the Compact C2 since we launched it in 2017. So, it was really important the product remained a prominent part of our range this year,” said PowaKaddy CEO, David Catford.



He added: “By introducing a larger, full colour widescreen display, the C2i offers golfers the classiest compact-folding trolley around – not to mention the easiest to fold and unfold. The Compact C2i is also incredibly easy to move around thanks to an integrated carry handle, whilst it fits incredibly neatly into the smaller car boots you see these days.”

As part of PowaKaddy’s comprehensive range for 2018, the new Compact C2i will also boast a number of the brand’s leading technologies, including a low-profile PowaFrame chassis and sleek Plug ‘n’ Play™ battery system which avoids any fiddly wires or connectors.



The Compact C2i is powered by PowaKaddy’s innovative Lithium battery – with 18 and 36 hole options both backed by full five-year warranties. PowaKaddy Lithium offers the thinnest, lightest and most powerful Lithium option on the market, whilst an integrated Battery Management System protects the life of the battery and provides up to 5 times longer lifespan than lead acid equivalents.

PowaKaddy Compact C2i

Available: March

Price: £599.99

powakaddy.co.uk

