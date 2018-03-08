There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGearPowaKaddy launches the advanced Compact C2i

Gear

PowaKaddy launches the advanced Compact C2i

By David Cunninghame08 March, 2018
PowaKaddy Electric Trolleys Trolleys New Gear
Powa Kaddy C2I

Following the phenomenal introduction of the Compact C2 in 2017, PowaKaddy has taken the compact-folding electric trolley sector onto the next level, with the new Compact C2i.

The Compact C2i boasts PowaKaddy’s Simple-2-Fold mechanism that has proved incredibly popular since its launch last year. In fact, last year's C2 was PowaKaddy’s fastest selling electric trolley launched in the last four years.

0011 27 2018 Powakaddy C2I Gun Metal 18 Hole

New for the C2i is a 2.8” mid-size full colour widescreen that offers a visually stunning display. It can be set up and packed away in just two simple folds, whilst at 9.4kg, it offers one of the lightest options in its product category.

Watch - PowaKaddy Compact C2 Trolley Review

In addition to its incredibly simple compact-folding mechanism, the Compact C2i also offers a host of other features and a three-year warranty.

A USB Charging Port facilitates the charging of GPS devices and smartphones. Plus there is also a special compartment for balls, tees and pencils, which sits conveniently above the trolley handle for easy access. An integrated scorecard holder and a soft touch handle can adjust to three different positions to fit the height of your hand.

By introducing a larger, full colour widescreen display, the C2i offers golfers the classiest compact-folding trolley around.

- PowaKaddy CEO, David Catford

We have been overwhelmed by the popularity of the Compact C2 since we launched it in 2017. So, it was really important the product remained a prominent part of our range this year,” said PowaKaddy CEO, David Catford.

Read more - PowaKaddy launches 2018 Freeway range

He added: “By introducing a larger, full colour widescreen display, the C2i offers golfers the classiest compact-folding trolley around – not to mention the easiest to fold and unfold. The Compact C2i is also incredibly easy to move around thanks to an integrated carry handle, whilst it fits incredibly neatly into the smaller car boots you see these days.”

Powa Kaddy Compact C2I 3

As part of PowaKaddy’s comprehensive range for 2018, the new Compact C2i will also boast a number of the brand’s leading technologies, including a low-profile PowaFrame chassis and sleek Plug ‘n’ Play™ battery system which avoids any fiddly wires or connectors.

Read more - PowaKaddy releases revolutionary waterproof cart bag

The Compact C2i is powered by PowaKaddy’s innovative Lithium battery – with 18 and 36 hole options both backed by full five-year warranties. PowaKaddy Lithium offers the thinnest, lightest and most powerful Lithium option on the market, whilst an integrated Battery Management System protects the life of the battery and provides up to 5 times longer lifespan than lead acid equivalents.

PowaKaddy Compact C2i

Available: March
Price: £599.99
powakaddy.co.uk
@PowaKaddy_Golf

Related Articles - PowaKaddy

Related Articles - Electric Trolleys

Related Articles - Trolleys

Related Articles - New Gear

Related Articles - Latest New Gear

-

Golf News

A Masters for women? Yes please.
Opinion

By Michael McEwan

5 players to watch at the Valspar Championship
PREVIEW

By Martin Inglis

Masters Memories: Adam Scott's win, Greg Norman's collapse
THE MASTERS

By bunkered.co.uk

Can you name the 15 non-American Masters champions?
Quiz

By bunkered.co.uk

Other Top Stories

15 big-name players yet to qualify for The Masters
The Masters

By Martin Inglis

What is a Stimpmeter and how do you use it?
Stimpmeter

By bunkered.co.uk

Ping G400 Max driver review
Review

By David Cunninghame

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Stop the hands from flipping over
Watch
play button
A bad grip will lead to bad swings
Watch
A narrow stance for a better turn
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s power secrets
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below